Jurgen Klopp hopes for 'solution' as Liverpool fans plan protest over season ticket price increases

Jurgen Klopp is sure Liverpool and their supporters will "find a solution" amid unhappiness at the club's plans to increase season ticket prices.

Liverpool announced last week they intend to raise the cost of a season ticket at Anfield by two per cent for next season.

In protest, supporters' groups will not display flags on the Kop in Thursday's Europa League quarter-final first leg against Atalanta.

Are other clubs raising prices? (Selected clubs below) Arsenal (six per cent for lower tier, four per cent for upper tier)

Tottenham (six per cent)

Man City (five per cent on average)

Asked whether that would impact his side when they take on their Serie A opponents, Klopp said: "That the flags aren't there? No. As long as the people are there, it's all good."

However, Klopp expressed his understanding of supporters' concerns, as well as his belief that the situation will be resolved.

Image: Liverpool supporters will not display flags on the Kop on Thursday in protest at ticket prices

"I understand the concerns and the discussion," the manager said. "It's a tricky one from my point of view. We want to have people in the stadium and we want to have it available for everybody.

"We are a self-sustaining club. As long as I have been here, I can tell everybody each pound we earned went directly back into football. There's a lot of good things you can say the club is doing but I understand where the supporters are coming from.

"I'm pretty sure they will find a solution. What we should make sure is that there's nothing that gets between us and the supporters. Between the whistles, we just have to be Liverpool."

'Supporters have one message: no to ticket price increases'

Earlier on Wednesday, Spion Kop 1906, a Liverpool supporters' group, issued a statement reading: "We are disappointed in the club's decision towards ticket prices for 24/25.

Twitter

"In response, there will be no flags on the Kop for Thursday night's game. Unlike the club's own approach, this has been agreed in consultation with other fan groups.

"There is still a chance for the club to hold some positive dialogue with the supporters' board in time for Saturday's meeting.

"Until then, the supporters have one message: no to ticket price increases."

