Jurgen Klopp welcomes likely successor Arne Slot with a song in Liverpool farewell at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp marked his farewell at Liverpool by chanting the name of Arne Slot, his likely successor, during a goodbye speech on the pitch at Anfield after the 2-0 win against Wolves.

Wearing a red hoodie with the words "I'll Never Walk Alone" on the back, Klopp regaled the home fans with the song "Arne Slot, la la la la la" - to the tune of "Live is Life" by Austrian band Opus.

Slot, who has been coach at Dutch club Feyenoord since 2021, said on Friday that he will be the next Liverpool manager. Neither of the clubs have officially confirmed the appointment.

Klopp - who is leaving after nearly nine years at Anfield - addressed the crowd during a presentation on the pitch made by owners John W Henry and Tom Werner, chief executive Billy Hogan and Sir Kenny Dalglish, with the German offering a positive outlook on the future.

"You welcome the new manager like you welcomed me. You go all-in from the first day. And you keep believing and you push the team. Change is good," said Klopp.

"No one tells you to stop believing. This club may be in the best position ever.

"We decide if we are worried or excited. We decide if we believe. We decide if we trust or don't trust and since today I am one of you and I keep believing in you."

Klopp: Fans are Liverpool's superpower

Klopp turned to the crowd and added: "The atmosphere was great - thanks for ignoring my request to not sing my song!"

"If you sing it next year, that will be funny! It doesn't feel like an end. It feels like a start. Today, I saw a football team playing full of desire. That's one part of development. That's what you need.

Image: Harvey Elliott is hugged by manager Jurgen Klopp after being substituted

"This attention is uncomfortable but in this time I realise some things. People told me that I turned them from doubters into believers - but that isn't true. We have this stadium, training centre and you - the super power of world football!"

Klopp added: "I am one of you now. I love you to bits. I will never walk alone again - thank you for that."

