Liverpool's Curtis Jones reveals the Arne Slot effect - 'We're not in a rush to attack, we want the ball'

Curtis Jones has provided an insight into how Liverpool's style of play will change under Arne Slot, revealing a more patient, possession-based approach is on the cards.

Life without Jurgen Klopp steps up this weekend when the Reds face Real Betis in their first public summer friendly during their USA tour under new boss Slot.

Liverpool were keen to appoint someone with similarities to Klopp's way of playing in order to make the transition a smooth one. Slot was highly regarded for his possession play, combined with intense pressing, at Feyenoord - and Jones is excited about more emphasis on midfielders being tasked to keep the ball than they were under the previous manager.

"He's amazing," Curtis said when asked how it has been working under Slot so far.

"It's probably the happiest I've been in terms of a style of play that suits me. It's a clear plan in training and he's fully involved, coaching us a lot. He's big on the finer details. He's got a certain way of playing - he knows it will take time as it's a big change, but him and his staff are chilled about it as they know the quality is all there.

"It's always been a hard time, coming around the team as a young lad and I always had a certain way of playing but I had to adapt and change. But that was part of the plan and it was something I can do. But I feel this is more me, I can get on the ball more. I'm excited.

"I feel like my way of playing has been to get on the ball and play, being comfortable on the ball. But then I came around a team that had world-class players and I was played on the wing or up front. The central midfielders were always more runners and disciplined. Those principles are the same but the central midfielder will be more the heart of the team.

"Mo Salah will always get us goals but we need to be comfortable on the ball and be calm in our build-up as a team. We're not in a rush to attack. We need to break teams down and when we give the ball away we can press. In the past it was a rush to get the ball back, a bit too direct, up and down, up and down. Now we want to have all the ball and completely kill a team."

Slot: I'll be surprised if we don't make a signing!

Liverpool have yet to make any big signings in the transfer market this summer - but Slot is not concerned.

He believes it would be a "surprise" if new players are not seen at Anfield before the transfer deadline passes on August 30, with new sporting director Richard Hughes on the case.

Slot said: "If you inherit a team that's really good, it's not so easy to find players who are even higher especially because those ones need to be available as well. Richard more than me is working really hard on that. He keeps me updated on that.

"If there's any news on that we will come to you. We already have a good team, but it would be a surprise for all of us if we don't bring any player in. That will probably happen in the end. For now, we're just waiting for the players to come back and the right ones to sign."

Robertson on tour but not fit to play

Andy Robertson has jetted out to the US despite not featuring in the opening pre-season friendly against Preston. However, Slot has said he is set to miss all three games as he recovers from an injury problem picked up with Scotland at Euro 2024.

"He is not fully fit yet," said Slot. "But we are expecting him in the end of the tour - maybe just after the tour - to be fully fit again.

"He took a small injury into the Euros and afterwards he had to recover from that after playing those games. But we will expect him back after our tour - but he joined us over here. I wouldn't expect him to play in any of the games."