Giorgi Mamardashvili transfer: Liverpool closing in on £29.9m deal to sign Valencia goalkeeper

Liverpool are closing in on the signing of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia.

The Reds are thought to have offered an initial £25.6m (€30m) plus £4.3m (€5m) in add-ons to sign the Georgia international.

It is also likely the 23-year-old will stay on loan at Valencia for the rest of the season as part of the deal.

Sky Sports News reported last week that the idea of a loan into the Premier League - potentially to Bournemouth - was part of negotiations.

However, it is believed Mamardashvili would prefer to remain at Valencia on loan.

Sky Sports News understands his potential signing has no bearing on the current goalkeeper situation at Anfield.

Alisson Becker is and will remain the club's number one goalkeeper.

However, Liverpool are doing due diligence on future 'keepers for the day when the Brazilian moves on or retires - and Mamardashvili is someone they believe has big potential.

Republic of Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher is Liverpool's second-choice goalkeeper behind Alisson.

Mamardashvili was one of the standout players at Euro 2024, helping Georgia reach the last 16 for the first time in their history.

Image: Mamardashvili wants to remain on loan at Valencia

The 23-year-old joined Valencia from Dinamo Tbilisi in his homeland in the summer of 2021 and has gone on to make 100 appearances for the Spanish side, keeping 31 clean sheets.

If a deal for Mamardashvili can be completed he would become Liverpool's first signing since the arrival of head coach Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes.

Liverpool thought they were close to signing Martin Zubimendi, but the Spanish midfielder changed his mind and opted to stay at Real Sociedad.

Leverkusen contact Liverpool over Van den Berg deal - Sky in Germany

Image: Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg is a Bayer Leverkusen target

Bayer Leverkusen have contacted Liverpool about signing Sepp van den Berg, according to Sky in Germany.

They are one of a number of Bundesliga sides to have asked about signing the centre-back.

Sky Sports News reported in May that the 22-year-old is among Brentford's centre-back targets, as well as other Premier League clubs.

But Sky in Germany are now reporting Bundesliga champions Leverkusen have concrete interest in bringing in the Dutchman before the deadline.

Liverpool value Van den Berg in the region of £25m.

Aston Villa admirers of Liverpool defender Gomez

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News understands Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is training well and in contention for their next game at home to Brentford on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

The England international did not make the squad for the Reds' opening-day win at Ipswich amid uncertainty over his future this summer.

Aston Villa are thought to be among the 27-year-old's admirers as Unai Emery's side evaluate potential replacements for Fulham target Diego Carlos.