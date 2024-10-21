Virgil van Dijk contract: Liverpool defender in talks on Anfield future as deal enters final months

Virgil van Dijk has revealed he is in "discussions with the right people" over his Liverpool future as the club captain moves into the final months of his contract.

Van Dijk is one of a number of high-profile Liverpool players whose deals expire next summer. There is also uncertainty surrounding the futures of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

As it stands, the trio will be able to discuss pre-contract terms with overseas clubs from January, but Van Dijk has said he is in talks over extending his stay at Anfield.

"I can say obviously discussions are ongoing, but I don't know, we will see what happens in the future," Van Dijk said. "My full focus is on Liverpool, wanting to win games that are ahead of me and nothing else.

"What the future will bring I have no idea at the moment. I can only tell you that discussions have been started up and we will see."

Van Dijk, who joined Liverpool in 2018, turned 33 in July. He remains a key part of a defence that has kept five clean sheets in eight Premier League games so far this season.

"I feel very good, physically, mentally and I am having fun," Van Dijk said.

"What the future brings I have no idea at the moment, but like I said in my previous answer, discussions are ongoing with the right people and when it's time to make a decision or whatever, I think you guys [the media] will know it as well.

Image: Van Dijk holds the Carabao Cup trophy

"But now full commitment and focus is on Liverpool and to be successful this season. So we will see."

Sunday's 2-1 win over Chelsea saw Liverpool return to the top of the Premier League table following Manchester City's 2-1 victory at Wolves earlier in the day.

Carragher: Van Dijk best Premier League centre-back ever

Jamie Carragher speaking on Sky Sports News' Sports Centre:

"I think it is because he is one of the major signings that Liverpool made in the Jurgen Klopp that completely transformed the club alongside Alisson Becker in goal and probably Mo Salah at the top end of the pitch - hopefully he's in contract talks himself.

"But I think Virgil van Dijk is not just one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, he's one of the best players in the Premier League. You very rarely say that about a central defender.

"So I think the performances he's given over the last five or six years for Liverpool, he's a Liverpool legend, one of the greatest players the club's ever had, so I think it's vitally important for the success of the new Arne Slot Liverpool that he's here for the next couple of years."

"He's definitely in Liverpool's all-time XI alongside Alan Hansen at centre-back. That might be a debate between the older generation and maybe the newer generation of supporters, who is the best.

"I think he's the best Premier League centre-back we've seen. We've had some great ones over the years for lots of different teams, but I think he's right at the top."

Van Dijk: Best centre-back in the world?

Image: Van Dijk lifts the Champions League trophy in 2019

Since arriving at Anfield from Southampton in 2018, Van Dijk has won a host of team trophies and individual awards. He was part of the team that won the Champions League in 2018-19 and the Premier League title a year later.

He has also won the FA Cup in 2021-22 and the EFL Cup twice, as well as the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2019. He was named the Premier League Player of the Season and PFA Players' Player of the Year in 2018-19 and has been named in the PFA Team of the Year four times.

Van Dijk is the only defender to be named UEFA Men's Player of the Year and was also runner-up in the Ballon d'Or. He captains Netherlands and led them to the final of the inaugural UEFA Nations League tournament.

Liverpool sit top of the Premier League table after 10 wins in their opening 11 fixtures in all competitions under new manager Arne Slot. But they have a busy few weeks with key fixtures in both European and domestic competition.

They travel to RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday before facing Arsenal live on Sky Sports on Super Sunday. The Reds have back-to-back fixtures against Brighton in the EFL Cup and the league before hosting German champions Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.

Premier League fixtures against Aston Villa and Southampton follow before Anfield welcomes Real Madrid in the Champions League and Manchester City in the Premier League.

Image: Only Pep Guardiola has reached 10 wins in all competitions as a Premier League manager in fewer matches than Arne Slot

With seven wins from eight in the league, Slot has made an impressive start to life at Anfield. During the summer the talk had been over a battle between City and Arsenal for the Premier League title, but Liverpool's form, suggests they can't be discounted.

Van Dijk said: "Everyone can have their opinion but... opinions can change every three days now in terms of (people saying) someone can win the league and someone can't. I think there is no point listening to any of that. I don't do that.

"I focus on one game at a time, I want to be successful, I want to win trophies in every competition we're in, I want to try and win it. We know how difficult it is but I am going to give it a very good go I think."