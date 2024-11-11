Liverpool: Why Arne Slot is doing so well after succeeding Jurgen Klopp at Anfield

Liverpool currently sit top of the Premier League and Champions League; early success under Arne Slot has been due to solid defensive record, the rise of Ryan Gravenberch and blocking out the noise; watch Southampton vs Liverpool live on Sky Sports after the international break
Monday 11 November 2024 16:07, UK
Jurgen Klopp left big shoes to fill at Liverpool but Arne Slot has taken to the role seamlessly, with the Reds now sitting pretty at the top of both the Premier League and Champions League standings.
The victory against Aston Villa was the latest chance for Slot's team to stake their claim for silverware this year and they did so in emphatic style.
Goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah secured all three points at Anfield, as Liverpool opened up a five-point gap on last year's champions Manchester City.
Succeeding long-term managers is never easy, as the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal have discovered in recent years, but Slot has taken to the role and responsibility like a duck to water.
But why? What exactly is the new boss doing so well and why has the transition away from Klopp been so easy? Here, Sky Sports takes a look...
Liverpool have an embarrassment of riches in terms of their attacking talent but it is arguably the defence which deserves all the plaudits currently.
The Reds have only conceded six goals throughout the opening 11 games and have kept six clean sheets, which is more than any other side so far.
Captain Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate have formed a formidable partnership in the centre of defence and have made life easy for their goalkeepers, whether that is Alisson Becker or Caoimhin Kelleher, with the club also tied for least shots on target faced at 36.
Slot's side impress going forward but their early success has been built on a solid defensive foundation at the back.
While many teams would falter and panic with their three best players all on expiring deals at the end of the season, Liverpool have not.
In both the public eye and on the pitch, the Reds have not shown any signs of trepidation regarding the possibility that they could lose Van Dijk, Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold for free at the end of the campaign.
Slot has continued to get the best out of veteran duo Van Dijk and Salah, while a recent injury to Alexander-Arnold and his lack of form - with just one league assist to his name - could be considered the only concern.
The absence of hysteria surrounding the club is a credit to Slot. "It would be strange if I have no input," he said when asked about the latest contract developments.
"Although I am a head coach now so sometimes it's convenient to say I'm a head coach and no longer a manager, so talk about contract situations with someone else!
"I think in general, contract situations are about talking with the people who should talk about it. I am one of them, but I should not talk about this in public.
"I do talk about this with [sporting director] Richard [Hughes] and that's the place where we have to talk about it and not in front of a microphone."
As impressive as Slot is at dealing with matters behind the scenes and addressing the media, his in-game management has arguably stood out in the early stages of his tenure.
Prior to the win against Villa, Liverpool had been drawing or losing in all of their last four fixtures but went on to secure seven points and a spot in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals from these games.
Whether it is a rallying call during the interval or wholesale changes for the second half, like he did to kick-start the 2-1 win against Brighton, Slot identifies issues within his team and addresses them without hesitation.
The Reds have now scored 23 goals and conceded just five in the second half across all competitions this season. While other teams fall off as time goes on, Liverpool only seem to get stronger.
No one expected Liverpool to challenge for silverware this season - and it was not only because of the managerial change.
Incoming Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and Italy winger Federico Chiesa were the only signings made by the club in the summer, which meant Wataru Endo remained the lone defensive midfielder in the squad heading into the 2024/25 campaign.
Or so they thought.
Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has since enjoyed a meteoric rise into the Liverpool first team and is just one start away from equalling his Premier League tally from last season.
The 22-year-old is benefiting from working with his compatriot, who quickly identified Gravenberch could thrive as a No 6 given his attributes and is thankful for his emergence as it meant the club did not have to recruit externally.
"He is very comfortable with the ball, and I think that's what everybody saw, but not every manager," Slot said regarding Gravenberch.
"So, it's a bit of a choice. You can bring a No 6 in that's only really good without the ball - hard tackles and sliding - which every fan loves, and a lot of pundits love as well.
"Or you look more at what can he bring for us if we have the ball, and I think he can help us a lot with the ball. And he has a good tackle."
Liverpool's start to the season has not been easy - but it is set to ramp up in the coming weeks.
Slot and his team will put their title-winning credentials to the test as they prepare for Real Madrid, Man City, Newcastle and Everton after returning to domestic action against Southampton, live on Sky Sports, on November 24.
The Reds came out of the clashes against United, Arsenal and Chelsea without a blemish on their record but will need to be at their very best if they are to maintain the impressive start in the immediate future.
Liverpool responded to the shock loss to Nottingham Forest in September by winning 12 out of their next 13 matches across all competitions - but their upcoming run of fixtures will be the biggest test yet for Slot.