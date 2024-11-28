Liverpool stay perfect in Champions League after statement Real Madrid win, but Arne Slot isn't getting carried away
Liverpool extended their 100 per cent record in the Champions League with a 2-0 win over Real Madrid; Arne Slot was pleased with result but quick to play down its significance; watch Liverpool vs Manchester City live on Sky Sports Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 4pm
A delighted Arne Slot "liked what he saw" as he watched Liverpool beat reigning European champions Real Madrid 2-0 at Anfield in the Champions League on Wednesday, but was quick to downplay the significance of the result with so much of the competition remaining.
"I liked a lot what I saw," he said. "Of course, not everything. I think we controlled the first half with creating a few chances but I also thought we were still a bit sloppy. And I said 'try to be even more patient, let the gaps open up instead of forcing them'.
After seven defeats and a draw - including losses in the 2018 and 2022 finals - the Reds gained their first success over their European nemesis since 2009 with goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo.
Liverpool top the Champions League with five wins from five and are on the verge of securing a place in the last 16, albeit Slot did temper the win by saying it would mean much more if it came in the knockout stages.
"I wouldn't say it is the same as any other one because you know how special it is to play against a club that won this Champions League so many times and are the reigning champions as well, and were a pain in the a*** for Liverpool many times as well," he told TNT Sports.
In his post-match press conference Slot added: "I think it is always good to win a game and especially a big game like this, you know you face so many quality players.
"This is such a strange and different setup in the Champions League it is difficult to judge how important these wins are.
"If we meet them in the last 16 and then we are able to beat them it would be a bigger statement."
Analysis: Liverpool keep passing the tests
Sky Sports' Adam Bate:
During the early part of the season, Slot himself had preached the need for caution regarding Liverpool's positive start let alone the more sceptical observers.
The fixture list had been kind until mid-October. There were bigger tests to come, it was said.
Well, Liverpool beat Chelsea. They went to Arsenal and avoided defeat. In Europe, there was the 4-0 dismantling of Bayer Leverkusen and now holders Real Madrid have been sent packing too.
Another test passed. Another to come. But what an opportunity it is for Slot's side against Pep Guardiola's misfiring Manchester City this Sunday.
Two points clear at the top of the Champions League table. Eleven points clear of City at the top of the Premier League table if they win at the weekend.
They look the best team in England. On this evidence, they might be the best team in Europe too.
Bellingham: Liverpool wanted it more
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham said:
"They were more up for it than us to be honest which is really disappointing to say.
"It's a bad result against the best-performing team in Europe. It's no disgrace to come here and lose but we are disappointed in the way how we performed."