Watch Liverpool vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, NOW, team news and score prediction

Liverpool host Everton at Anfield in a huge Merseyside derby in the Premier League on Wednesday April 2, live on Sky Sports.

After losing the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle and being knocked out of the Champions League by PSG, Liverpool will be seeking to keep their charge towards the Premier League title on course.

Arne Slot's side hold a nine-point lead over Arsenal with nine games remaining.

Everton are on a nine-game unbeaten run in the Premier League and are 15th in the table. They drew 1-1 with West Ham last time out.

The previous Merseyside derby this season ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw at Goodison Park on February 12, with James Tarkowski scoring a stoppage-time equaliser for the Toffees before four red cards were shown after full-time.

When is Liverpool vs Everton

Liverpool vs Everton in the Premier League takes place on Wednesday April 2 at Anfield. Kick-off is 8pm UK time.

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton

Liverpool vs Everton team news

Liverpool boss Arne Slot hopes Alisson, Conor Bradley and Ryan Gravenberch are available for the Merseyside derby, but Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez are absent due to injury.

Everton have been boosted by Iliman Ndiaye, Dwight McNeil and Vitalii Mykolenko all training ahead of the derby, and also have Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti available for selection. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) and Orel Mangala (knee) are ruled out.

Liverpool vs Everton odds and score prediction

Liverpool require a maximum of 16 points from their final nine games to win the Premier League title.

Anyone tempted to read too much into the Carabao Cup final defeat and take them on here may want to remind themselves that Liverpool are currently on a 25 Premier League game unbeaten run - only once have they had a longer unbeaten run in the competition. Only PSG are currently on a longer unbeaten league run than Liverpool in Europe's major leagues.

Fatigue may be a factor with Liverpool playing their 20 games so far in 2025 across a 71-day spell - averaging a game every 3.6 days. The break should revitalise them and this could be a bad time for Everton to head across Stanley Park. Liverpool have scored two or more goals in 13 of their 14 home Premier League game this season making the Liverpool -1 on the handicap the way to play to this at Evens with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-0