Liverpool vs Newcastle United. Carabao Cup Final.
Wembley StadiumAttendance88,513.
Liverpool 1-2 Newcastle: Dan Burn, Alexander Isak goals deliver Toon Carabao Cup win to end 70-year trophy wait
Report and free match highlights from the Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium as goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak helped the Magpies end their 70-year wait for a piece of major domestic silverware
Sunday 16 March 2025 20:42, UK
Newcastle ended their 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy as they beat holders Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley to win the Carabao Cup final.
The Magpies won the 1955 FA Cup final, but their next five final appearances (three FA Cup, two League Cup) had each ended in defeat - the last of which came in 2023, when they lost 2-0 to Man Utd in this very fixture.
A towering header from boyhood Newcastle fan Dan Burn just before the break and a sublime finish from talisman Alexander Isak just after the restart put Toon on course for a victory generations had longed for.
- As it happened | Teams | Match stats
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Get BREAKING NEWS notifications to your phone! 🔔
And though Federico Chiesa's 94th-minute goal - confirmed after a lengthy VAR review - set up a tense finale, it was not enough to help Liverpool find the equaliser that would have sent the game to extra-time.
"We wanted to do the football club proud today," said Eddie Howe. "We are trying to break new ground and hopefully this is a turning point for us."
Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher concluded: "Newcastle didn't just win, they battered Liverpool."
There was plenty of discussion about the Newcastle hoodoo in the build-up to the game. The fans were desperate for it to end, and the players did not let that expectation weigh them down. A confident start kept the black and white end of Wembley vocal throughout.
Jacob Murphy and Sandro Tonali passed up decent opportunities with shots from distance as they looked to capitalise on a fast start, before Andy Robertson blocked efforts from Isak and Kieran Trippier. Bruno Guimaraes then directed a header straight at Caoimhin Kelleher.
Liverpool managed just a single shot in the first half and only two touches in the opposition box, so it seemed it would be just Newcastle's luck to concede a penalty when the ball struck Trippier's hand as he attempted to hook it out of the box. VAR reviewed the incident, but decided there had been no foul play.
In the first minute of stoppage time, they got the reward they deserved. Burn darted into the box from out wide, met an outswinging corner and planted a brilliant header home from 15 yards out. It was the stuff of dreams for the boyhood Toon fan.
It got better less than 10 minutes into the second half when Isak - moments after seeing a close-range finish ruled out for offside - swept a second into the bottom left corner after Jacob Murphy headed Tino Livramento's cross into an inviting spot in the box.
Substitute Curtis Jones forced a superb one-handed save from Nick Pope just before the hour, but despite Arne Slot effectively deploying a front four as the conclusion neared, there was to be no onslaught.
In the 94th minute, Chiesa scampered through on goal and slid the ball home, but though he was initially flagged offside, VAR reviewed the incident, drew the lines and awarded the goal around two minutes later. But it was too late for the Reds. The damage was done.
Slot: Newcastle stood taller in big moments
Liverpool head coach Arne Slot:
"Newcastle were taller, stronger in the duels, and both goals came from that. We have to be better with the ball, which is not so easy. The moment you do have the ball we have to create more. We were waiting for a moment.
"Normally in a game like this it opens up a bit more, but we gave them the positive mindset of being 1-0 up before half-time. That means they're going to fight even harder for every second ball.
"Altogether Newcastle deserved the win. It wasn't about energy. They played over our press, very smart, a good idea. I keep repeating myself, they deserve this win. The game went the way they wanted. It was a game of football as they wanted it to be.
"I don't think anyone who is a Liverpool fan was happy with what they saw but sometimes that happens. It's not the first time we have difficulties with Newcastle. That's a compliment to them because we didn't get into our rhythm."
Howe: I'm emotional - we were desperate end many years of hurt
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe:
"Emotional, very emotional. It is very unlike me. We knew what was at stake and just wanted to do everyone proud.
"We were desperate to try and win the trophy after so many years of hurt.
"It had a different feel. We have won the game and everything will be reviewed positively but we prepared well and I was very confident the players would perform.
"We wanted to do the football club proud today. We are trying to break new ground and hopefully this is a turning point for us.
"With set plays, we have worked consistently on certain ones for two weeks for this game.
"Dan [Burn] will be the first to admit, he hasn't practiced like that! All of the players were magnificent but particularly him. He was a colossus."