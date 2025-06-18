Liverpool: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule
Liverpool start 2025/26 Premier League season against Bournemouth at Anfield, live on Sky Sports; Reigning champions also face Newcastle, Arsenal and Everton in first five games; Sky Sports will show at least 215 Premier League games exclusively live during 2025/26 campaign
Wednesday 18 June 2025 10:26, UK
Liverpool will start the defence of their Premier League title at home against Bournemouth on Friday August 15, live on Sky Sports.
Arne Slot's side will then visit Newcastle on August 23 before facing last year's league runners-up Arsenal on August 30.
Anfield will host the first Merseyside derby of the season against Everton on September 20, with the reverse fixture at Everton's new stadium taking place on April 18.
Liverpool will face rivals Manchester United on October 18 (at Anfield) and May 2 (at Old Trafford), while their fixtures against perennial title challengers Manchester City are on November 8 (away) and February 7 (home).
The Reds will wrap up their season at home to Brentford on Sunday May 24.
Liverpool will face Crystal Palace in the Community Shield on the weekend of August 9/10 at Wembley and discover their Champions League league phase opponents when the draw is made on August 28.
Liverpool's 2025/26 Premier League fixtures
All fixtures subject to change.
August
15: Bournemouth (h) - 8pm, Live on Sky Sports
23: Newcastle (a) - 3pm
30: Arsenal (h) - 3pm
September
13: Burnley (a) - 3pm
20: Everton (h) - 3pm
27: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm
October
4: Chelsea (a) - 3pm
18: Manchester United (h) - 3pm
25: Brentford (a) - 3pm
November
1: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm
8: Manchester City (a) - 3pm
22: Nottingham Forest (h) - 3pm
29: West Ham (a) - 3pm
December
3: Sunderland (h) - 8pm
6: Leeds (a) - 3pm
13: Brighton (h) - 3pm
20: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 3pm
27: Wolves (h) - 3pm
30: Leeds (h) - 8pm
Tom from Southampton became a millionaire for free with Super 6! Could you be the next jackpot winner? Play for free!
January
3: Fulham (a) - 3pm
7: Arsenal (a) - 8pm
17: Burnley (h) - 3pm
24: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm
31: Newcastle (h) - 3pm
February
7: Manchester City (h) - 3pm
11: Sunderland (a) - 8pm
21: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm
28: West Ham (h) - 3pm
March
4: Wolves (a) - 8pm
14: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - 3pm
21: Brighton (a) - 3pm
April
11: Fulham (h) - 3pm
18: Everton (a) - 3pm
25: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm
May
2: Manchester United (a) - 3pm
9: Chelsea (h) - 3pm
17: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm
24: Brentford (h) - 4pm
Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from next season
From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.
And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.