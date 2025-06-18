Liverpool: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

Liverpool will start the defence of their Premier League title at home against Bournemouth on Friday August 15, live on Sky Sports.

Arne Slot's side will then visit Newcastle on August 23 before facing last year's league runners-up Arsenal on August 30.

Anfield will host the first Merseyside derby of the season against Everton on September 20, with the reverse fixture at Everton's new stadium taking place on April 18.

Liverpool will face rivals Manchester United on October 18 (at Anfield) and May 2 (at Old Trafford), while their fixtures against perennial title challengers Manchester City are on November 8 (away) and February 7 (home).

The Reds will wrap up their season at home to Brentford on Sunday May 24.

Liverpool will face Crystal Palace in the Community Shield on the weekend of August 9/10 at Wembley and discover their Champions League league phase opponents when the draw is made on August 28.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

All fixtures subject to change.

Also See: Find out more about Sky Sports

August

15: Bournemouth (h) - 8pm, Live on Sky Sports

23: Newcastle (a) - 3pm

30: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

September

13: Burnley (a) - 3pm

20: Everton (h) - 3pm

27: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

October

4: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

18: Manchester United (h) - 3pm

25: Brentford (a) - 3pm

November

1: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

8: Manchester City (a) - 3pm

22: Nottingham Forest (h) - 3pm

29: West Ham (a) - 3pm

December

3: Sunderland (h) - 8pm

6: Leeds (a) - 3pm

13: Brighton (h) - 3pm

20: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 3pm

27: Wolves (h) - 3pm

30: Leeds (h) - 8pm

January

3: Fulham (a) - 3pm

7: Arsenal (a) - 8pm

17: Burnley (h) - 3pm

24: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm

31: Newcastle (h) - 3pm

February

7: Manchester City (h) - 3pm

11: Sunderland (a) - 8pm

21: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm

28: West Ham (h) - 3pm

March

4: Wolves (a) - 8pm

14: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - 3pm

21: Brighton (a) - 3pm

April

11: Fulham (h) - 3pm

18: Everton (a) - 3pm

25: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

May

2: Manchester United (a) - 3pm

9: Chelsea (h) - 3pm

17: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

24: Brentford (h) - 4pm

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.