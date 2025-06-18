 Skip to content

Liverpool: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

Liverpool start 2025/26 Premier League season against Bournemouth at Anfield, live on Sky Sports; Reigning champions also face Newcastle, Arsenal and Everton in first five games; Sky Sports will show at least 215 Premier League games exclusively live during 2025/26 campaign

Wednesday 18 June 2025 10:26, UK

Liverpool fixtures 2025/26

Liverpool will start the defence of their Premier League title at home against Bournemouth on Friday August 15, live on Sky Sports.

Arne Slot's side will then visit Newcastle on August 23 before facing last year's league runners-up Arsenal on August 30.

Anfield will host the first Merseyside derby of the season against Everton on September 20, with the reverse fixture at Everton's new stadium taking place on April 18.

Liverpool will face rivals Manchester United on October 18 (at Anfield) and May 2 (at Old Trafford), while their fixtures against perennial title challengers Manchester City are on November 8 (away) and February 7 (home).

The Reds will wrap up their season at home to Brentford on Sunday May 24.

Liverpool will face Crystal Palace in the Community Shield on the weekend of August 9/10 at Wembley and discover their Champions League league phase opponents when the draw is made on August 28.

Liverpool's 2025/26 Premier League fixtures

All fixtures subject to change.

Also See:

August

15: Bournemouth (h) - 8pm, Live on Sky Sports

23: Newcastle (a) - 3pm

30: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

September

13: Burnley (a) - 3pm

20: Everton (h) - 3pm

27: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

October

4: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

18: Manchester United (h) - 3pm

25: Brentford (a) - 3pm

November

1: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

8: Manchester City (a) - 3pm

22: Nottingham Forest (h) - 3pm

29: West Ham (a) - 3pm

December

3: Sunderland (h) - 8pm

6: Leeds (a) - 3pm

13: Brighton (h) - 3pm

20: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 3pm

27: Wolves (h) - 3pm

30: Leeds (h) - 8pm

January

3: Fulham (a) - 3pm

7: Arsenal (a) - 8pm

17: Burnley (h) - 3pm

24: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm

31: Newcastle (h) - 3pm

February

7: Manchester City (h) - 3pm

11: Sunderland (a) - 8pm

21: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm

28: West Ham (h) - 3pm

March

4: Wolves (a) - 8pm

14: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - 3pm

21: Brighton (a) - 3pm

April

11: Fulham (h) - 3pm

18: Everton (a) - 3pm

25: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

May

2: Manchester United (a) - 3pm

9: Chelsea (h) - 3pm

17: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

24: Brentford (h) - 4pm

Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from next season

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.

