Trent Alexander-Arnold: Real Madrid want to sign Liverpool defender early to play in Club World Cup

Real Madrid have approached Liverpool about signing Trent Alexander-Arnold early so he can play in the Club World Cup in June.

Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool contract expires on June 30, while Madrid's opening game in the tournament is on June 18 against Al Hilal in Miami.

Madrid are expected to follow up their initial approach for Alexander-Arnold, with the LaLiga club's determination to get the player for Club World Cup clear in their decision to contact Liverpool so soon after he announced he would be leaving this summer.

If Liverpool refuse to let Alexander-Arnold leave early, the right back could still play in the latter stages of the tournament, although he would miss Madrid's group games against Al Hilal, Pachuca (June 22) and Salzburg (June 27).

Clubs playing in the Club World Cup can use a special in-tournament window between June 27 and July 3 to register players.

Alexander-Arnold has verbally agreed to join Madrid after announcing he is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

The England international came through the Liverpool academy and has played 352 times for the first team, winning two Premier League titles - including this season's.

Alexander-Arnold helped Liverpool win the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup trophies in 2019, and also lifted two Carabao Cups, one FA Cup and one Community Shield.

The 26-year-old started this season as one of the three key Liverpool players out of contract this summer, and while Liverpool extended Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk's deals by two years, they will lose Alexander-Arnold for no fee.

In an interview with LFC TV, Alexander-Arnold revealed he needed a change in his career.

Asked if staying at Liverpool was ever a possibility, Alexander-Arnold said: "One hundred per cent, a massive possibility.

"I've got full confidence in the manager and the staff and the club going forward. It's not about me thinking we're not going to fight for titles or fight for trophies season in, season out because I knew from the first few moments with the manager that he was a winner, he was aiming to go and win things. And you've seen that this season with the way that we've played.

"So, it was never about not having confidence in that, it just boiled down to what I felt I needed, and that is a change.

"That's something I need to do on my personal journey as a person, but also as a player and a professional, to go and challenge myself elsewhere. I feel like a challenge in a different environment is something I need to do as a player."

How Liverpool tried to keep Alexander-Arnold

Sky Sports News understands that while Alexander-Arnold's decision to leave is a disappointment at Liverpool, the club felt they did everything in their power to make him stay.

Contract talks with the defender were understood to be a long-term priority for the Reds, with discussions dating back to last season.

New sporting director Richard Hughes, appointed last summer, even contacted Alexander-Arnold's representatives about a new contract before starting his role, with formal negotiations starting after Arne Slot had been appointed as the new head coach.

Liverpool's offer to Alexander-Arnold would have made him the best-paid full-back not just in the Premier League, but also in world football - but the club realised that a new agreement was not possible, as the defender had his heart set on Real Madrid.

The final meeting between Hughes and Alexander-Arnold's camp came earlier in the spring, after Liverpool had rejected a bid from Real Madrid in the January transfer window. That was the moment he told Slot he would be leaving the club.

Trent's social media message in full...

Alexander-Arnold said on X to confirm his exit: "After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season.

"This is easily the hardest decision I've ever made in my life.

"I know many of you have wondered why or been frustrated that I haven't spoken about this yet, but it was always my intention to keep my full focus on the team's best interests, which was securing No 20.

"This club has been my whole life - my whole world - for 20 years. From the academy right through until now, the support and love I have felt from everyone inside and outside of the club will stay with me forever. I will forever be in debt to you all.

"But, I have never known anything else and this decision is about experiencing a new challenge, taking myself out of my comfort zone and pushing myself both professionally and personally.

"I've given my all every single day I've been at this club, and I hope you feel like I've given back to you during my time here.

"From the bottom of my heart, I thank everybody - my coaches, my managers, my team-mates, the staff and our incredible supporters - for the last 20 years.

"I've been blessed enough to live out my dreams here and I will never, ever take for granted the special moments I've been fortunate enough to have lived through with you all. My love for this club will never die."