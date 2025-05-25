Liverpool lift 2024/25 Premier League trophy in front of packed Anfield crowd
Liverpool's players celebrate winning the top-flight title in front of Anfield crowd for first time since 1990; Arne Slot's side drew with Crystal Palace in final Premier League game of the season; Reds won the championship by 10 points from Arsenal; Covid-19 prevented 2019/20 celebration
Sunday 25 May 2025 19:54, UK
Liverpool's players were finally able to lift the Premier League trophy in front of their supporters at Anfield on the final day of the season, the first time that has happened since 1990 and as expected, there were joyous scenes.
Arne Slot's side ended the campaign with a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace, not that that mattered to the home fans who all stayed on after the final whistle to watch the trophy presentation.
There had been one when Jurgen Klopp's team won the title in 2019-20, only for the outbreak of the Covid pandemic to mean those title celebrations were held without fans at Anfield, making Sunday's celebrations in front of the Kop all the more special, including these scenes at full-time:
