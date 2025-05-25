Liverpool lift 2024/25 Premier League trophy in front of packed Anfield crowd

Liverpool's players were finally able to lift the Premier League trophy in front of their supporters at Anfield on the final day of the season, the first time that has happened since 1990 and as expected, there were joyous scenes.

Arne Slot's side ended the campaign with a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace, not that that mattered to the home fans who all stayed on after the final whistle to watch the trophy presentation.

There had been one when Jurgen Klopp's team won the title in 2019-20, only for the outbreak of the Covid pandemic to mean those title celebrations were held without fans at Anfield, making Sunday's celebrations in front of the Kop all the more special, including these scenes at full-time:

Image: Liverpool manager Arne Slot holds aloft the Premier League trophy

Image: Reds skipper Van Dijk and his team-mates celebrate together with the Premier League

Image: Liverpool captain Van Dijk [centre] and his team-mates lift the Premier League

Image: Liverpool manager Arne Slot shows his delight at getting his hands on the Premier League trophy

Image: Van Dijk cannot contain his joy at lifting the Premier League aloft at Anfield

