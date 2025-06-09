Liverpool transfer news: Reds keen on Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola - Paper Talk
Plus: Aston Villa, Tottenham and Newcastle are battling to sign Jadon Sancho; John Textor is willing to sell his stake in Crystal Palace for £175m to ensure the club plays in the Europa League; Celtic are expected to go back in for Lennon Miller.
Wednesday 11 June 2025 22:42, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers
THE SUN
Liverpool are set to swoop for Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola - pushing their summer spending over £300m.
Three Premier League clubs - Aston Villa, Tottenham and Newcastle - are battling to sign Jadon Sancho.
Bayern Munich youngster Wisdom Mike has been forced to withdraw from the Club World Cup - to complete his exams.
DAILY MAIL
John Textor is willing to sell his stake in Crystal Palace for £175m - and put an end the club's European crisis.
West Ham United - whose star player Lucas Paqueta remains the subject of a spot-fixing probe - have agreed a new shirt sponsorship deal with another gambling company.
THE GUARDIAN
Manchester City supporters have taken legal action against the club over what they say is a discriminatory new season-ticket policy. The protest relates to a system requiring fans to attend at least 10 league matches if they are to retain their ticket for the following season.
FIFA will hold a consultation about expanding the Club World Cup to 48 teams in 2029 if this summer's edition is successful, after lobbying from clubs who failed to qualify for the new $1bn tournament.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic asked to be left out of their Club World Cup squad after making it clear he wants to focus on his future this summer.
DAILY MIRROR
Liverpool may have to find a new buyer for Darwin Nunez, with the Uruguay international not keen on a move to Saudi Arabia at this stage in his career.
Mihai Nistor - who famously became the first fighter to knock out Anthony Joshua - has called for a rematch with the Brit.
Rafael Nadal is set to be offered a special role at Roland Garros just months after he retired from tennis.
THE TIMES
FIFA have ignored tiredness fears by insisting the Club World Cup will continue to stick to added time protocol that has led to 100-minute games.
DAILY RECORD
Celtic are expected to go back in for Lennon Miller.
Hearts are looking to land Nigerian striker Uchenna Ogundu.
Bojan Miovski admits Aberdeen's shock Scottish Cup Final win over Celtic was tinged with regret for him as he watched on from Spain - and he's open to a Pittodrie return.
THE SCOTTISH SUN
Celtic are eyeing a move for Sweden star Benjamin Nygren.
Mark Jackson has emerged as a shock candidate for the Motherwell job
