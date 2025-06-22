Jeremie Frimpong delivers Florian Wirtz verdict: He's very special and doesn't crumble under pressure

Jeremie Frimpong has told Sky Sports News that Liverpool's club-record signing Florian Wirtz is "very special" and "doesn't crumble under pressure".

Liverpool's owners have attempted to keep the feel-good factor going this summer by spending serious money in the transfer market.

Almost £150m has been spent on securing the Bayer Leverkusen duo, with Wirtz snapped up for a £116m fee.

With his friend joining him as a new Liverpool player, Frimpong is excited for fans to see what a talent Wirtz is.

He told Sky Sports News: "He's my boy. He's a winner - a very, very special player and very hard working. The league will love him.

"I won't have to talk much, just watch him. He doesn't crumble under pressure, he likes pressure. He's a guy that makes you enjoy football with the way he plays."

'Trent's shoes are big to fill - but I'm a winner'

The Premier League champions signed Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen after triggering the 24-year-old's €35m (£29.5m) release clause.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has a high opinion of the right-back, who can also play as a winger and is the likely replacement for Alexander-Arnold.

Having helped guide Liverpool to a second Premier League title, Alexander-Arnold left for Real Madrid this summer. Frimpong is relishing the challenge of filling the void left by the England international.

He said: "It's big shoes but it's Liverpool, it's a big team who win trophies for a reason. If you play for Liverpool you have to fill in the shoes and perform. I've always believed in myself. I'm a winner. That's what I'll bring."

He added: "The Premier League is the best league in the world. I grew up in Manchester so I always wanted to come back. It was always the plan.

"I know what being a champion is like at Bayer Leverkusen so joining a champion team is a privilege, especially for Liverpool. To go from watching them to playing for them is crazy. The manager has told me how I can help the team and he really likes me as a player. It's given me extra motivation and belief."

Analysis: How Frimpong can replace Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

"Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jeremie Frimpong are among the top players in their positions in world football - but they're very different players with very different styles. The Dutchman could transform their attacking game plan.

"While Alexander-Arnold is renowned for his array of passing, putting his team-mates into dangerous positions with his balls into the box or crossfield deliveries, Frimpong progresses his team up the pitch with his running and carrying of the ball.

Image: How Alexander-Arnold and Frimpong compare since the start of 2023/24 season

"The stats illustrate the point, with the comparison between the through-balls and take-ons made by the two players over the past two seasons notable. Alexander-Arnold has made 16 through-balls in this period, Frimpong just two. Yet, the Dutchman has attempted 168 take-ons, Alexander-Arnold just 82.

"That difference can also be seen in the pair's heatmaps. While Alexander-Arnold often does a lot of his work in deeper areas - and that has been a feature of Arne Slot's tactics this term, with his full-backs staying back at times - Frimpong looks to receive the ball or drive it into advanced areas.

"Of course, Frimpong has played as a right wing-back for Xabi Alonso at Leverkusen and from that higher position has been able to weigh in with a significant number of goals and assists.

Image: The heatmaps of Alexander-Arnold and Frimpong show their different roles for Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen

"How would he need to adapt his role at Liverpool is an interesting question. Mohamed Salah has spoken about how Slot has relieved him of many defensive duties. So if Frimpong were to run into those right-wing areas, could Salah drift into a more central role?

"With Alexander-Arnold leaving, Liverpool will need to adapt. And Frimpong provides them the opportunity to play in a different way as they look to defend their Premier League crown next season."