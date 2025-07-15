Luis Diaz transfer news: Liverpool reject Bayern Munich's £58.5m bid for winger
Tuesday 15 July 2025 12:34, UK
Liverpool have rejected Bayern Munich’s first official offer for winger Luis Diaz.
The bid is believed to be worth £58.5m - and the club have turned it down outright.
Sky Sports News exclusively revealed on July 2 that Liverpool had told Bayern that Diaz is not for sale.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Liverpool news & transfers🔴
- Liverpool fixtures
- Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from next season
Nevertheless, Bayern believe Diaz is keen to join them and have returned with a first official bid.
Liverpool's position on Diaz has not changed, Sky Sports News has been told.
More to follow...
Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from next season
From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.
And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.