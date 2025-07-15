Luis Diaz transfer news: Liverpool reject Bayern Munich's £58.5m bid for winger

Liverpool have rejected Bayern Munich’s first official offer for winger Luis Diaz.

The bid is believed to be worth £58.5m - and the club have turned it down outright.

Sky Sports News exclusively revealed on July 2 that Liverpool had told Bayern that Diaz is not for sale.

Nevertheless, Bayern believe Diaz is keen to join them and have returned with a first official bid.

Liverpool's position on Diaz has not changed, Sky Sports News has been told.

More to follow...

