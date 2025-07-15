 Skip to content
Breaking

Luis Diaz transfer news: Liverpool reject Bayern Munich's £58.5m bid for winger

Tuesday 15 July 2025 12:34, UK

File photo dated 20-04-2025 of Winger Luis Diaz who has revealed discussions are taking place with other clubs as he waits to discover wheth
Image: Bayern Munich believe Liverpool winger Luis Diaz wants to join them this summer

Liverpool have rejected Bayern Munich’s first official offer for winger Luis Diaz.

The bid is believed to be worth £58.5m - and the club have turned it down outright.

Sky Sports News exclusively revealed on July 2 that Liverpool had told Bayern that Diaz is not for sale.

Nevertheless, Bayern believe Diaz is keen to join them and have returned with a first official bid.

Liverpool's position on Diaz has not changed, Sky Sports News has been told.

More to follow...

