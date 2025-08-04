Liverpool: Rio Ngumoha, Hugo Ekitike and Darwin Nunez assessed after back-to-back wins against Athletic Club

Liverpool secured back-to-back wins in a friendly double header against Athletic Club at Anfield on Monday. Here we examine some of the big talking points from their performance...

Ekitike offers a glimpse into role at Liverpool

Both ahead of and since Hugo Ekitike's arrival at Anfield, the transfer has been met with questions as to how best the French forward fits into Arne Slot's plans but as he told LFCTV after the game, he is "here to win" regardless of where he plays.

A fee that could potentially rise to £78m removes any idea that the 23-year-old is bench-bound at Liverpool and is suggestive of a heightened role.

Interest in Alexander Isak has prompted further debate but in setting up Salah's opener, Ekitike showed he's more than just your typical No 9.

Image: Mohamed Salah's opening goal was set up by Ekitike

Down the left, after interchanging with Cody Gakpo, his skill and pass into Salah showed he's more than capable of slotting in to Slots' fluid front line.

"I am still trying to find connections with the others," Ekitke told LFCTV.

"But I enjoy playing with them. It is a pleasure to play with them; we have little things to fix, but I really enjoy playing with them."

If the early signs are anything to go by, the Premier League will have much to fear when he eventually does find connections, as he already looks to have made Anfield home.

William Bitibiri

Rio Ngumoha is the real deal - is he Luis Diaz's replacement?

Image: Rio Ngumoha scored a goal and assist during Liverpool's win against Athletic Club

"Rio [Ngumoha] is showing good things in every game in pre-season," said Arne Slot to LFCTV after the game.

That is a fairly understated assessment of the 16-year-old sensation from the Liverpool boss. Not only does he bring composure, quality and drive with the ball whenever he is in possession, he also sparks a wave of excitement among the supporters.

A rare gift in football, which is even more uncommon with players at the very early stages of their careers.

Without looking to pile too much pressure on someone who cannot even drive a car yet, he feels like the real deal.

Luis Diaz's exit to join Bayern Munich now provides the perfect opportunity for Slot to slowly integrate Ngumoha into the first team picture this season.

He only needed five minutes to register a goal and assist in this fixture. If he is given regular opportunities in the senior side this season, I think it could become quite a common occurrence for the young talent.

Patrick Rowe

Do Liverpool need a centre back?

The embarrassment of riches within this Liverpool squad is immense. However, if you were going to pick one area where they seem light, it is at centre back.

Captain Virgil van Dijk missed this fixture due to illness and should be fit for the Premier League opener against Bournemouth, live on Sky Sports, on August 15. But more depth is needed.

Jarell Quansah's sale to Bayer Leverkusen and Joe Gomez's injury meant Wataru Endo started alongside Ibrahim Konate in the second fixture at Anfield.

Was it really a surprise when both of Athletic's goals came from set pieces? They missed Van Dijk's presence, leadership and physicality at the back.

"Two set-piece goals is not what you want, especially when you face Crystal Palace next week. It is something to work on," said Slot to LFCTV.

The investment in the squad has already been huge this summer and will likely continue. Aside from the saga involving Isak, signing a centre back to provide cover or competition for Konate and Van Dijk should be the priority.

Patrick Rowe

Elliott and Nunez unfazed by uncertain Liverpool futures

Image: Harvey Elliott scored Liverpool's fourth goal vs Athletic Club

Both Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott face uncertain futures at Liverpool, but everything from their respective performances to the reception from the Anfield crowd, you wouldn't be able to tell.

The pair started in the earlier 4-1 win over Athletic Club with Nunez scoring the second, displaying his striker's instinct as he tapped home a cushioned header from Ngumoha.

The Uruguay international's involvement didn't stop there as he teed up Elliott's goal with a neat touch and pass.

Sky Sports News understands that AC Milan are the latest side to be keen on Nunez's signature, but there's no love lost for the striker who walked through the doors from Benfica for a then-club record fee.

As for Elliott, he grabbed the badge and blew a kiss to the crowd, which may provide some indication as to where his head is at on his future at the club despite reported interest from elsewhere.

William Bitibiri

August

15: Bournemouth (h) - 8pm, live on Sky Sports

25: Newcastle (a) - 8pm, live on Sky Sports

31: Arsenal (h) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

September

13: Burnley (a) - 3pm

20: Everton (h) - 3pm

27: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

