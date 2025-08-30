Marc Guehi transfer news: Liverpool make late offer for Crystal Palace captain with Joe Gomez part of discussions

Liverpool have made a £35m offer for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

It is being considered by Crystal Palace. However the south London club do not want to sell the defender, who has entered the final year of his contract, until they have a replacement.

Liverpool's Joe Gomez is understood to have become part of discussions between the clubs.

Palace have an interest in Gomez - and it would be a separate deal - but how keen he is on the move to Selhurst Park at this stage is unknown.

Liverpool would not allow Gomez to leave on loan and they are also reluctant to sell a player who offers so much versatility in their backline.

Image: Joe Gomez in action for Liverpool

Gomez is also on the lists at AC Milan and Spurs, although Thomas Frank has appeared to cool his interest in signing a new centre-back.

Milan appear to be prioritising Manchester City's Manuel Akanji at the moment - another player of interest to Palace and on Spurs' radar.

Guehi's future could go right to the wire with little over 48 hours until the deadline.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner has pleaded for the player to stay at the club until his contract expires next summer.

Palace could sign more than one new centre-back. Separately from the Guehi situation, they are progressing with a £22.5m deal for Toulouse's 19-year-old Jaydee Canvot.

Glasner: For me, Guehi has to stay

Palace boss Glasner says as far as he is concerned Guehi must not be allowed to leave.

Heading into the weekend, the defender's future was up in the air with no progress made by Liverpool in talks with Palace.

Glasner said there is no time to find a successor to Guehi who can go straight in as a starter in defence and reiterated that his captain is fully committed.

Glasner said: "From my side, he has to [still be a Crystal Palace player] because it's not possible at the moment to find a Marc Guehi replacement who can play straight in the Premier League, being a starter, being consistent.

"When we see our foundation of success in the last few months, it's our defence... Marc is a crucial part.

"Getting the right replacement in now is almost impossible.

"He shows in every game that he's focused. If Marc had said 'I want to leave Crystal Palace', it would already have happened weeks ago.

"Marc is fully committed to the team, he shows it every third day at the moment... it is my point of view that we need to keep Marc."