Watch Tottenham vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, NOW TV, team news and score prediction

Tottenham host Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a huge Premier League clash on Saturday December 20, live on Sky Sports.

Spurs enter the weekend 11th in the Premier League table on 22 points and are coming off the back of a heavy 3-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest last time out.

Reigning champions Liverpool are seventh in the table on 26 points after their 2-0 win over Brighton last weekend, two points off the top four.

Liverpool and Spurs faced each other four times last season. Liverpool won the two league matches 6-3 and 5-1, while they also won the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg 4-0 after losing the first leg.

When is Spurs vs Liverpool?

Tottenham vs Liverpool in the Premier League takes place on Saturday December 20 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Kick-off is 5.30pm UK and Ireland time.

How to watch Spurs vs Liverpool

TV: Sky Customers can watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League from 5pm

App: Sky Customers can also watch on the Sky Sports app

Stream: Non Sky Customers can stream the game with a NOW Day or a cancel-anytime Month pass

Online: Anyone on the move can follow live coverage of the game through our dedicated match blog

Highlights: Watch free Premier League highlights shortly after full-time

How to watch Spurs vs Liverpool with the Sky Sports app

Sky Sports Subscribers can:

Download or open the Sky Sports app Head to the 'Watch' section at 5pm Tap on the Sky Sports Premier League channel Sign in with your Sky iD (*you'll only need to do this once)

*Sky iD help: How to find or create your Sky iD

What is NOW TV?

NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all 12 Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more.

It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. It offers contract-free memberships options, so customers can cancel anytime!

You can choose between a Month or Day Memberships. See the latest NOW TV membership prices.

More information about NOW can be found here.

Spurs vs Liverpool odds and score prediction

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones...

Of Arne Slot's last 17 wins away from home at Liverpool, 12 of those have seen under 3.5 goals too. That is a relevant trend when assessing the best way to back a pro-Liverpool angle in this fixture.

We all know about Tottenham's issues in forward areas and them being able to create quality chances. All their key attacking metrics have the look of a team that should be battling relegation: 9.6 shots per game, 3.3 shots on target per game, 1.0 expected goals per 90 and 1.8 big chances created per game. It's an underlying attacking process which is the fourth-worst in the Premier League. Another blank may follow here.

You can get 21/10 with Sky Bet on Liverpool to win and under 3.5 goals - a nice boost on the Evens for a Liverpool win.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-2

Spurs vs Liverpool team news

Tottenham midfielders Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are away at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Spurs have no fresh injury concerns following the loss to Forest, but remain without Radu Dragusin, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Dominic Solanke, Kota Takai and Destiny Udogie.

Liverpool are without Mo Salah due to AFCON.

Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong are available again but Joe Gomez and Cody Gakpo are out with injury, while Dominik Szoboszlai is a doubt with an ankle injury.