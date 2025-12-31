Watch Liverpool vs Leeds United: TV channel, live stream, NOW TV and score prediction

Liverpool host Leeds United at Anfield to start the New Year with a crucial Premier League clash on Thursday January 1, live on Sky Sports.

Liverpool are fourth in the Premier League table on 32 points after winning their last three games, including 2-1 against Wolves on Saturday.

Leeds are 16th in the Premier League but on a five-game unbeaten run after fighting back for a 1-1 draw with Sunderland on Sunday.

Liverpool and Leeds drew 3-3 in the previous meeting between the two sides this season on December 6.

When is Liverpool vs Leeds?

Liverpool vs Leeds United in the Premier League takes place on Thursday January 1 at Anfield. Kick-off is 5.30pm UK and Ireland time.

How to watch Liverpool vs Leeds

TV: Sky Customers can watch on Sky Sports Main Event from 5pm

App: Sky Customers can also watch on the Sky Sports app

Stream: Non Sky Customers can stream the game with a NOW Day or a cancel-anytime Month pass

Online: Anyone on the move can follow live coverage of the game through our dedicated match blog

Highlights: Watch free Premier League highlights shortly after full-time

Liverpool vs Leeds odds and score prediction

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones...

Set pieces feel like a key battleground in all Premier League matches now and that's where Anton Stach comes firmly into focus. Leeds have scored more goals from set pieces than any other side in the Premier League this season, while Liverpool sit uncomfortably at the other end of the spectrum, having conceded the most from dead-ball situations. That's a statistical clash you can't ignore.

Stach is on corner-taking duties, which immediately elevates his assist potential. And in games like this, rather than trying to guess which Leeds player finishes the move, it makes far more sense to side with the one delivering.

Stach's role has shifted noticeably in Leeds' 3-5-2 system, with license to operate much higher up the pitch. That tactical tweak has had a clear impact on his output. In his last five games, he's taken 16 shots, effectively doubling his previous shooting numbers, and he's already scored twice from that more advanced position. He is 9/4 with Sky Bet to register a goal or an assist.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-2