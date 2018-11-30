Aaron Ramsey would suit West Ham move from Arsenal, says former defender Lauren
By Calum Wilson
Last Updated: 30/11/18 12:02pm
Aaron Ramsey would be a good fit for West Ham when he leaves Arsenal next summer, according to former Gunners defender Lauren.
Sky Sports News understands Ramsey will depart the Emirates for free at the end of the season after the club told him in person why he will not be offered a new contract.
The Wales midfielder is understood to have accepted this will be his last season at the club, having made 341 appearances and scored 59 goals since he joined from Cardiff City for just under £5m in 2008.
According to Sky Germany, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have shown an interest in signing Ramsey, but Lauren thinks the 27-year-old should stay in the English capital.
Lauren told Sky Sports News: "He wants to play. The club are looking at other ways but as a player you have to find your own way.
"If you don't have the first-team shirt you have to go elsewhere. If I was him I would stay in London because he knows the city.
"Somewhere like West Ham would fit him. It would give him the leadership he needs and he is based in London so I think he has to stay at a London club."
