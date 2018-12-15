WATCH: Mesut Ozil provides festive surprise for young Arsenal fan
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 15/12/18 8:44am
The season of goodwill is in full swing - and Arsenal have given a very special gift to one young fan.
The staff and players went to Highbury Quadrant Primary School in Islington to surprise one of their students who is a big Gunners fan.
Press play on the video above to see Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil pay him a special visit.
Arsenal will be hoping for some pre-Christmas cheer when they face Southampton in the Premier League on Renault Super Sunday.
