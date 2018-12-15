WATCH: Mesut Ozil provides festive surprise for young Arsenal fan

0:56 The season of goodwill is in full swing and Arsenal gave one young fan the best present he could hope for. Watch as a primary schoolboy in Islington is surprised by his hero. The season of goodwill is in full swing and Arsenal gave one young fan the best present he could hope for. Watch as a primary schoolboy in Islington is surprised by his hero.

The season of goodwill is in full swing - and Arsenal have given a very special gift to one young fan.

The staff and players went to Highbury Quadrant Primary School in Islington to surprise one of their students who is a big Gunners fan.

Press play on the video above to see Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil pay him a special visit.

