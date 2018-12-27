Paris Saint-Germain keen to hold Aaron Ramsey talks

Aaron Ramsey was told earlier this season that he will not be offered a new contract by Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain are keen to hold talks with Aaron Ramsey next month when he is free to speak to foreign clubs about a summer switch, according to Sky sources.

With his current contract expiring in June 2019, the Arsenal midfielder can negotiate with interested teams from abroad from January 1.

Juventus have been working on a deal to sign the Wales international, according to Sky in Italy, while Bayern Munich have also shown an interest, according to Sky Germany.

But Sky in Italy believe the Bianconeri are ahead of competition for the 27-year-old, including Serie A rivals Inter Milan.

Sky Sports News exclusively revealed in October that Ramsey would be leaving the Emirates next summer, after he was told in person why he would not be offered a new deal.

Ramsey was unhappy earlier this season that nobody from Arsenal had initially explained the reasons for withdrawing the offer of a new long-term deal, following months of talks.

He had found out via his agent before speaking out publicly on the issue last week, telling a newspaper that he was hoping "somebody will come up and tell me why" the option to stay was taken off the table.

Those discussions finally took place on the weekend the Gunners drew 2-2 at Crystal Palace, and the player subsequently accepted that this will be his last season in north London following a decade of service.

Ramsey has made 350 appearances and scored 59 goals since joining from Cardiff City for just under £5m in 2008.

He was an instrumental part of Arsene Wenger's team, winning three FA Cups in 2014, 2015 and 2017 and scoring the winner in two of those finals, and he has made 21 appearances - including seven Premier League starts - under new head coach Unai Emery so far this season.