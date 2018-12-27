Arsenal News

More from Football

Unai Emery faces FA investigation for kicking bottle at Brighton fans

Last Updated: 27/12/18 1:51pm
0:45
Unai Emery apologised after kicking a bottle towards Brighton fans in Arsenal's 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium
Unai Emery apologised after kicking a bottle towards Brighton fans in Arsenal's 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery could face retrospective action from the FA after kicking a bottle towards Brighton fans.

Sky Sports News understands the Football Association are investigating the incident, for which Emery subsequently apologised.

Emery was seen kicking a bottle in frustration inside his technical area late on in his side's 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium on Boxing Day - and he admitted afterwards that it hit a supporter.

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery could face retrospective action
Arsenal head coach Unai Emery could face retrospective action

The incident is not thought to have been included in the referee's match report.

Ex-Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was handed a one-match ban for a similar incident in 2016, for which he was sent-off by that game's official. A decision on the incident involving Emery could be made later on Thursday.

