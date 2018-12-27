Unai Emery faces FA investigation for kicking bottle at Brighton fans

0:45 Unai Emery apologised after kicking a bottle towards Brighton fans in Arsenal's 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium Unai Emery apologised after kicking a bottle towards Brighton fans in Arsenal's 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery could face retrospective action from the FA after kicking a bottle towards Brighton fans.

Sky Sports News understands the Football Association are investigating the incident, for which Emery subsequently apologised.

Emery was seen kicking a bottle in frustration inside his technical area late on in his side's 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium on Boxing Day - and he admitted afterwards that it hit a supporter.

The incident is not thought to have been included in the referee's match report.

Ex-Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was handed a one-match ban for a similar incident in 2016, for which he was sent-off by that game's official. A decision on the incident involving Emery could be made later on Thursday.