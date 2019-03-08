Unai Emery may alter Arsenal tactics for Manchester United clash

2:39 Unai Emery wants Arsenal to maintain their consistency as they prepare to face top-four rivals Manchester United on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Unai Emery wants Arsenal to maintain their consistency as they prepare to face top-four rivals Manchester United on Sunday, live on Sky Sports

Unai Emery says Arsenal might do something "different tactically" from their last game against Manchester United when they meet again on Sunday.

The previous meeting saw the Gunners beaten 3-1 by United in the fourth round of the FA Cup in January.

They meet in the Premier League this weekend, live on Sky Sports, with only one point between them in the table as they battle to finish in the top four.

Gunners boss Emery said: "Our last matches in the Premier League we have big confidence and at home we are playing with big consistency. Sunday against Manchester United is a very tough match.

"They are in their best moment of the season but we play with our supporters at home and we want to create a big atmosphere to help us find our best performance.

Arsenal vs Man Utd Live on

"We want to carry on our mentality. This big opportunity is because we are keeping consistency in the Premier League. When we had some difficult moments in matches we can find good performances and we are very close to Manchester United in the table."

Reflecting on the FA Cup defeat to United, Emery added: "We played very well, created chances, we played with some moments showing we can fight and battle them, but we lost.

5:02 Arsenal host Manchester United on Sunday and ahead of the game a fan from each club went head-to-head in a debate about the fixture Arsenal host Manchester United on Sunday and ahead of the game a fan from each club went head-to-head in a debate about the fixture

"They are like they were, in a good moment. On Sunday we need to do something different tactically and individually and find better efficiency against them."

Arsenal have been in good form at home, winning their last eight league matches in a row.

Victory against United would give the Gunners a major boost in their top-four bid, although Emery says making the Champions League is not essential to show the club's progress this season.

"Progress is also our process this year.

"We are consistent at the moment, and our last matches are giving us a lot of information. We can be positive on Sunday. It's a big test against a big team with top players."