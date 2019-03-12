Alexandre Lacazette can play in Arsenal's Europa League second-leg tie after ban reduction
Last Updated: 12/03/19 5:18pm
Alexandre Lacazette can play in Arsenal's Europa League last-16 second-leg tie at home to Rennes on Thursday after seeing his ban reduced.
Lacazette had been punished after being shown a red card in the last-32 first-leg loss away against BATE Borisov but has now seen his three-match ban reduced to two games.
After having a second-half equaliser correctly ruled out for offside, the France international striker was sent off for swinging an elbow in frustration towards Aleksandar Filipovic with five minutes remaining.
A statement read: "Consequently, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body's decision of 21 February 2019 is amended as follows: to suspend the Arsenal FC player Alexandre Lacazette for two (2) UEFA competition matches for which he would be otherwise eligible for serious rough play."
Arsenal lost 3-1 away in the first leg against Rennes and face a battle to overturn the deficit in their bid to reach the Europa League quarter-finals.
The Gunners will be without defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos through suspension following his dismissal for two cautions at Roazhon Park.