Alexandre Lacazette can play in Arsenal's Europa League second-leg tie after ban reduction

Alexandre Lacazette's ban has reduced from three matches to two

Alexandre Lacazette can play in Arsenal's Europa League last-16 second-leg tie at home to Rennes on Thursday after seeing his ban reduced.

Lacazette had been punished after being shown a red card in the last-32 first-leg loss away against BATE Borisov but has now seen his three-match ban reduced to two games.

After having a second-half equaliser correctly ruled out for offside, the France international striker was sent off for swinging an elbow in frustration towards Aleksandar Filipovic with five minutes remaining.

Lacazette saw red late on in Arsenal's defeat at BATE

A statement read: "Consequently, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body's decision of 21 February 2019 is amended as follows: to suspend the Arsenal FC player Alexandre Lacazette for two (2) UEFA competition matches for which he would be otherwise eligible for serious rough play."

Arsenal lost 3-1 away in the first leg against Rennes and face a battle to overturn the deficit in their bid to reach the Europa League quarter-finals.

The Gunners will be without defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos through suspension following his dismissal for two cautions at Roazhon Park.