Stephan Lichtsteiner unsure on Arsenal future

Last Updated: 22/03/19 8:01am

Stephan Lichtsteiner is out of contract at Arsenal in the summer
Stephan Lichtsteiner is out of contract at Arsenal in the summer

Stephan Lichtsteiner is unsure whether he will still be at Arsenal next season despite holding talks over a new contract.

The 35-year-old joined Arsenal from Juventus on a free transfer last summer, signing a one-year deal at the Emirates, and has gone on to make 21 appearances in all competitions this season.

Talks have begun over a contract extension, but Lichtsteiner admits he may seek regular first-team football elsewhere to give him the best possible chance of remaining in the Switzerland squad ahead of a potential appearance at Euro 2020.

Lichtsteiner has featured 21 times for Arsenal this season
Lichtsteiner has featured 21 times for Arsenal this season

"This will need time. The fact that I play at a top club at the age of 35 says enough. There have been talks [with Arsenal]. We have to see if it suits both sides," he told Neue Zurcher Zeitung.

Also See:

"Arsenal is a big club, I feel very happy. But I want to play regularly with regard to the European Championships.

"It was okay this year. But if the coach says that he no longer counts on me, I have to worry."

