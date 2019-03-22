Stephan Lichtsteiner unsure on Arsenal future
Stephan Lichtsteiner is unsure whether he will still be at Arsenal next season despite holding talks over a new contract.
The 35-year-old joined Arsenal from Juventus on a free transfer last summer, signing a one-year deal at the Emirates, and has gone on to make 21 appearances in all competitions this season.
Talks have begun over a contract extension, but Lichtsteiner admits he may seek regular first-team football elsewhere to give him the best possible chance of remaining in the Switzerland squad ahead of a potential appearance at Euro 2020.
"This will need time. The fact that I play at a top club at the age of 35 says enough. There have been talks [with Arsenal]. We have to see if it suits both sides," he told Neue Zurcher Zeitung.
"Arsenal is a big club, I feel very happy. But I want to play regularly with regard to the European Championships.
"It was okay this year. But if the coach says that he no longer counts on me, I have to worry."