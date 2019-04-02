Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey's groin injury not thought to be serious

Aaron Ramsey picked up a groin injury in the victory against Newcastle

Aaron Ramsey's groin injury sustained against Newcastle will be assessed in the coming days but is not thought to be serious, Sky Sports News understands.

The midfielder, who will sign for Juventus in the summer, went off with cramp during the Gunners' 2-0 victory on Monday Night Football, which propelled them into third in the Premier League.

Ramsey had opened the scoring after 30 minutes with his eighth league goal of the season.

Manager Unai Emery said: "I hope Aaron Ramsey's injury is not serious. The doctor is thinking it's a small injury."

Emery also praised Ramsey's commitment to the club despite already having agreed a deal to leave - after he was told earlier in the season that he would not be offered a new deal.