Unai Emery praises Aaron Ramsey's attitude after Arsenal midfielder scores in win over Newcastle

3:54 Unai Emery says he is very proud with Arsenal’s togetherness and spirit following their 2-0 win against Newcastle Unai Emery says he is very proud with Arsenal’s togetherness and spirit following their 2-0 win against Newcastle

Unai Emery praised Aaron Ramsey's commitment to Arsenal after the Welshman hit the net in a 2-0 win over Newcastle which moved the north London club up to third in the Premier League.

Ramsey will leave Arsenal this summer at the end of his contract to join Juventus but captained the Gunners on Monday night and fired in the opener to cap a fine display before being forced off with injury on 67 minutes.

"I think Aaron Ramsey is happy, he is helping us and is playing with a very big performance and we need that, with him scoring," Emery told Sky Sports.

"Each energy from the players is very important for us and he is doing that. He is giving us his quality, his energy, his behaviour to push.

Aaron Ramsey celebrates scoring Arsenal's first against Newcastle

"We know and he knows we are in the most important moment of the season and we need the players and also the players who are starting on the bench [to make an impact]."

Alexandre Lacazette lobbed in Arsenal's second to seal the points in the second half and lift Arsenal to their highest position in the Premier League this season.

Emery's side are now well placed to secure a return to the Champions League, with no top-six rivals left to face in their run-in.

2:38 Highlights from Arsenal's win over Newcastle in the Premier League Highlights from Arsenal's win over Newcastle in the Premier League

However, Emery isn't underestimating the challenge which lays ahead, with a trip to Everton, live on Sky Sports, on Sunday.

"We are making progress in the table but we know it is difficult," he said. "Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea are going to win a lot of games in the last moment in the season and we need also to do that.

Everton vs Arsenal Live on

"It's going to be very difficult and the next step for us is Sunday against Everton, a very difficult away game. We need to continue being consistent, continue being together and continue with a big mentality to learn when we need to struggle together to impose our moment in 90 minutes.

"It's a big challenge for us to continue in this way."