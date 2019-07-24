Laurent Koscielny appears closer to Arsenal exit after Unai Emery comments

Laurent Koscielny refused to travel with Arsenal to USA

Laurent Koscielny appears a step closer to leaving Arsenal after Unai Emery stated he is keen to work with "players that want to be here".

Arsenal captain Koscielny refused to travel with the rest of the squad for their pre-season matches in the USA and Emery looks to be preparing for life without the 33-year-old next season.

Gareth Bale scores for Real Madrid as they draw 2-2 with Arsenal but then beat them in a penalty shoot-out.

"I tried to continue working and finding one solution between the club, between him and us," Emery told Arsenal's website after a penalty shoot-out defeat to Real Madrid in their International Champions Cup game at Washington Redskins' FedExField stadium.

"When he decided not to come here with us on tour, the solution is now only for the club and him.

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery says the club could sign up to four players, and assures the club's fans he shares their ambition.

"He decided to be out. I respect him but I have a responsibility, he has a responsibility, and the club have their responsibility.

"Now it's an issue only for the club and him. My idea is to continue with the players we are working with, and the players that want to be here."

Koscielny, who signed from Lorient in 2010 and has since played 353 times for the Gunners before being named club captain last season, is keen on a move back to France.

Arsenal begin their Premier League campaign away to Newcastle on August 11 - live on Sky Sports.