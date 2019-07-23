Celtic in strong position over Arsenal target Kieran Tierney, says Neil Lennon

0:52 Neil Lennon says Celtic are in a 'strong position' over Kieran Tierney after rejecting two bids from Arsenal Neil Lennon says Celtic are in a 'strong position' over Kieran Tierney after rejecting two bids from Arsenal

Neil Lennon says Celtic are in a "strong position" to keep Kieran Tierney at the club after Arsenal had two bids for the player rejected.

Sky Sports News understands the Gunners' latest bid of up to £25m includes too many add-ons and is dependent on them qualifying for the Champions League.

Celtic are believed to want a simplified offer with more cash up front, and both clubs are currently at an impasse on any potential deal.

3:44 The Good Morning Transfers team discuss what Kieran Tierney would bring to Arsenal, how his addition might affect the lineup, and how he compares to Andy Robertson The Good Morning Transfers team discuss what Kieran Tierney would bring to Arsenal, how his addition might affect the lineup, and how he compares to Andy Robertson

"It's as you were really. I've had no information other than there was two bids that came in from Arsenal that were rejected," Lennon said.

"There has been no further inroads into that really. Our valuation of Kieran wasn't met and it's as simple as that.

"You will see other transfers not going through because valuations haven't been met. It's not a case of Arsenal being disrespectful.

"They put a bid in that they valued the player at. They came back again and obviously see Kieran as a very good player, as we do. But on a long-term contract we're in a very strong position when it comes to Kieran."

However, one deal that looks to be nearing completion is that of Israeli international defender Hatem Abd Elhamed, arriving at Parkhead from Hapoel Be'er Sheva.

A fee has been agreed and the move is now subject to a work permit and personal terms.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight.

Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.