Krystian Bielik: Derby sign Arsenal defender on five-year deal

Arsenal have sold defender Krystian Bielik to Derby for a projected £10m.

The Gunners will receive an initial fee worth £7.5m from Derby for the 21-year-old.

Bielik spent last season on loan with Charlton, helping them secure promotion to the Championship via the play-off route.

He joined Arsenal from Legia Warsaw in 2015 for £2m, but has only made two senior appearances for the club since then.

Bielik said: "I'm glad I joined Derby. You have a great coach here. I'm looking forward to it a lot because I know I can learn a lot from the gaffer.

"I want to learn a lot from the manager because I think he can help me to improve myself.

"I can't wait to join the lads on the pitch and I can't wait for the first game."

