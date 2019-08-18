Dani Ceballos: Arsenal loanee will not forget Burnley win after MOTM performance

Dani Ceballos impressed on his full Arsenal debut on Saturday

Dani Ceballos says he will not forget his full Arsenal debut on Saturday after his Man-of-the-Match performance led to a 2-1 win over Burnley.

Gunners forwards Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored, but it was Ceballos who stood out in his first game at the Emirates since arriving on loan from Real Madrid, setting up both goals.

The 23-year-old midfielder was understandably pleased with his performance, and told the Arsenal website: "The most important thing in football is to win.

3 - Dani Ceballos is just the third Arsenal player to register 2+ assists on his first Premier League start for the Gunners after Ray Parlour and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Impression. pic.twitter.com/S15jdjRCbL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 17, 2019

"When you have a great game and can help the team to get the victory, you feel satisfaction to know that you're going home calmly and with the work done.

"The truth is that for me it has been one of the most special days of my life. I think that by starting at home with a win, and with this passion shown at the end of the match, I think it will be hard for me to forget this day."

Ceballos' season-long move to Arsenal came after he failed to hold down a regular spot in parent club Real Madrid's first team since arriving from Real Betis two years ago.

2:26 Finishing in the top-four must be the aim for an improved Arsenal, says the Daily Mirror’s John Cross Finishing in the top-four must be the aim for an improved Arsenal, says the Daily Mirror’s John Cross

However, he impressed for Spain as they won the European U21 Championships this summer, and he wants to show his true ability at the Emirates in this campaign.

He said: "I really want this year to truly demonstrate the football that I have inside. I have a lot of enthusiasm for this season and to be able to give a lot of joy to this club.

"The confidence they have in me, I want to return it to them with my performances."