Mesut Ozil urges Arsenal youngsters Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson to keep believing

Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson have started both of Arsenal's first two Premier League games

Mesut Ozil has told Arsenal youngsters Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson to enjoy every moment of their spell in the first team.

Willock, 20, and Nelson, 19, have started both of the Gunners' opening Premier League matches as Unai Emery's side made a perfect start to the new season with wins over Burnley and Newcastle.

The young pair will hope to retain their place in the team when Arsenal travel to Anfield on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Ozil, who has yet to feature in this campaign following a security incident and a later illness, has reminded his young team-mates to remain focused on what got them into the starting line-up.

Reiss Nelson had a goal disallowed in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Burnley

"The most important thing is to believe in yourself," Ozil told Arsenal Player.

"Of course you have some days when it doesn't go so well, but you have to believe in yourself, keep working and the most important thing is to have fun.

"If you don't have fun, if you are losing and you make mistakes you will be disappointed. But don't listen to anyone, you know how good you are, believe in yourself and have fun."

Ozil rose to fame after coming through the ranks at Schalke and knows just how challenging it can be to make a breakthrough.

Ozil is replaced by Willock in the Europa League final defeat to Chelsea

"I was nervous [when I entered the first-team dressing room at Schalke], but also excited because it was the first time I spent time with the players," he said.

"I was very, very quiet. I didn't speak a lot in the dressing room, I was just looking to the left and the right and couldn't believe I was here now playing with them. It was a great moment for me.

"It was easier for me to show my potential on the pitch because they all helped me a lot. They stood behind me, so I was able to just enjoy playing football."