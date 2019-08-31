Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny joins Besiktas on loan for rest of the season

Mohamed Elneny joined Arsenal from FC Basel in January 2016

Arsenal have confirmed that midfielder Mohamed Elneny has completed a season-long loan move to Turkish side Besiktas.

Gunners boss Unai Emery told Elneny last week he should leave the club before the end of the transfer window in search of first-team football.

Elneny has now secured a move to join the Turkish club, who will cover his Arsenal wages.

The Egypt international joined Arsenal in January 2016 from FC Basel and has made 89 appearances for the north London club.

Only eight of those came in last season's Premier League season, while Elneny featured in seven games of a Europa League campaign which ended in defeat to Chelsea in the final.