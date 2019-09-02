Bernd Leno says Arsenal are capable of scoring against any opponent

Bernd Leno is confident Arsenal will improve this season due to the club's attacking options

Bernd Leno says Arsenal have the quality to score against any opponent this season but believes building a solid defensive record is more important for the Gunners.

Arsenal have taken seven points from their opening four Premier League games but have struggled with the same defensive frailties which have hampered the club in recent seasons.

Leno was guilty of allowing Christian Eriksen a simple tap in during Sunday's north London derby against Tottenham after parrying a tame shot from Erik Lamela.

Harry Kane added a second from the penalty spot but Arsenal fought back to secure a 2-2 draw at the Emirates, thanks to goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

"We know about our character but also about the quality," said Leno. "The three players up top, with [Nicholas] Pepe also there now, we have unbelievable quality.

"They can score the big chances but also score from nothing and so the other teams always know and have to be aware that we have a lot of dangerous players and that gives us big confidence.

"You can see the game against Liverpool, we had one or two chances to score when it was 0-0 so we can score with our quality in that top three.

"We can score against everybody but I think the key is always the balance with the defence because in the end that is the most important thing."

Leno praised Arsenal's newly-formed front three

Leno believes he reacted well to his early mistake in the derby, which could have ended in victory for Arsenal had Sokratis Papastathopoulos' late goal not been ruled out for offside

"I think the first goal was a little bit unlucky," he said.

"I couldn't catch the ball completely and then I tried to get up but Eriksen scored, it was unlucky but that is the life of a goalkeeper.

"For me it was then like the team, I had to stand up. It is not a big problem just because we conceded a goal, I had to stay positive and I thought after that I did a very good job."

Tottenham have finished above Arsenal in the last three seasons but Leno believes Sunday's result proves Unai Emery's side can get the better of their rivals this time round.

"Today we showed that we can play better than them," he said after the match.

"To be honest in the first half you saw the quality of Tottenham so again it will a very hard fight until the end of the season and then we will see who will be better."