Manchester United's Paul Pogba replaced by Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi in France squad

Paul Pogba has been replaced by Matteo Guendouzi in the France squad for their upcoming European Qualifiers.

Manchester United midfielder Pogba has withdrawn with an ankle knock, with 20-year-old Arsenal midfielder Guendouzi named in the France senior squad for the first time.

The former Lorient player could make his national team debut in the upcoming qualifiers at home against Albania and away at Andorra on September 7 and 10.

Guendouzi, who has played 52 times in all competitions for Arsenal since signing last summer, is called up from Sylvain Ripoll's U21 side, where he has made nine appearances.

Gunners boss Unai Emery was pleased with Guendouzi's man-of-the-match display in the North London derby on Sunday.

Emery said: "He's very young but he's progressing. He gives us a lot of control and also the combinations mean he's very important in the team. He's one of the key players to do that.

"He's working to get a defensive balance and also working on his body to get stronger in the situations needed in the Premier League. Today was one step more but he's very demanding of himself."

Pogba, who limped off in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Southampton, was ruled out following consultations with France team doctor Franck Le Gall and medical staff at Old Trafford.