Arsene Wenger not ruling out managing at 2022 World Cup

Arsene Wenger left Arsenal in 2018 after nearly 22 years

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has not ruled out leading a national team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Frenchman left North London in 2018 after winning three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups after nearly 22 years at the club.

Wenger has been linked with management and coaching jobs across Europe, including ahead of the new Premier League season at Newcastle following the departure of Rafael Benitez.

And when beIN Sports asked the 69-year-old whether he could see himself at the finals as a spectator or working for a team, Wenger said: "I could see myself working for a team.

2:54 Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham

"I will have enough time (and) distance with my last job (to give me perspective), and I would not be against that.

"I must say I always wanted to go to the World Cup (finals) because I felt it is the job of a manager to be where the best football players in the world play football.

"Hopefully, you will see me, touch wood in Qatar in three years' time."

Wenger went on to say he had rejected "some nice offers" because he did not yet feel ready for a return to the game, but added: "You will see me in a dugout again, when, I don't know exactly."

Wenger said: "I still cannot live with the fact that I will never be on the bench again. I might go for an intermediate position.

"What I want for sure is to share what I know, and what I have learnt as much as I can in the game.

"I would like to experience one more time the intensity of the competition."