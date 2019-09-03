VOTE: Premier League August goal of the month - Sadio Mane, Daniel James and more

From Sadio Mane to Daniel James' double and Harry Wilson's stunner, vote here for your Premier League goal of the month.

We have picked out the best 10 strikes from August across the division for you to choose from, with the most popular in our poll crowned the first goal of the month of 2019/20.

Here's the full list - if you need a recap, you can watch our video round-up at the top of the page, and then remember to cast your vote for your favourite:

Sadio Mane - Southampton vs Liverpool , August 17

, August 17 Teemu Pukki - Norwich vs Newcastle, August 17

vs Newcastle, August 17 Douglas Luiz - Aston Villa vs Bournemouth, August 17

vs Bournemouth, August 17 Ruben Neves - Wolves vs Manchester United, August 19

vs Manchester United, August 19 Moussa Djenepo - Brighton vs Southampton , August 24

, August 24 Daniel James - Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, August 24

vs Crystal Palace, August 24 Harvey Barnes - Sheffield United vs Leicester , August 24

, August 24 Harry Wilson - Bournemouth vs Manchester City, August 25

vs Manchester City, August 25 Jamie Vardy - Leicester vs Bournemouth, August 31

vs Bournemouth, August 31 Daniel James - Southampton vs Manchester United, August 31

Made your decision? Vote for your choice below.