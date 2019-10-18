David Luiz: Arsenal can 'fight' for Premier League title this season

David Luiz believes Arsenal can challenge for the Premier League title

David Luiz believes Arsenal can "fight" for the Premier League title this season and says the team is improving under head coach Unai Emery.

Arsenal have not won the league since their unbeaten 2003-04 campaign under previous boss Arsene Wenger and have finished runners-up just twice during that period.

However, Brazil international Luiz - who joined the Gunners from Chelsea in the summer - believes the current team has what it takes to finally end that barren run.

Luiz joined Arsenal from Chelsea for £8m on Deadline Day

"For me, if you start something, and we've just started the Premier League and all of the competitions, if you don't think you can win the competition then you won't start anything in your life," Luiz told NBC Sports.

"I want to win titles with Arsenal. I want to improve and adapt myself for the style of Arsenal, as a club and how the manager wants us to play. I think we can do that together.

"My vision, my ambition and my will is always to fight for the title and between the club, the players and the coach, we have the possibility to fight for the title. I think this club deserves to shine again."

Arsenal are third in the table, just one point behind champions Manchester City but nine adrift of leaders Liverpool.

However, despite losing just once so far this term, Emery's side have still been criticised for conceding 11 goals in eight matches.

0:56 Chris Wilder says Sheffield United are confident of a positive result against Arsenal when the sides meet at Bramall Lane on Monday Chris Wilder says Sheffield United are confident of a positive result against Arsenal when the sides meet at Bramall Lane on Monday

"We talk about this with every single club, Arsenal is no different," Luiz added.

"I think Unai is working very well with the plan to defend and then the plan to attack. I always say, defending starts with the strikers and through the whole team, and you can see with modern football that the goalkeeper is now like a No 6.

"We are going to try and improve, we are already doing well and the last few games have showed that we are stronger in a defensive way. I want this club to improve in every part of the game.

Sheff Utd vs Arsenal Live on

"I think we've started really well and we just lost one game in the Premier League. I think the team is improving and now we are in third in the table but we want to finish this season fighting for the title."

Watch Sheffield United host Arsenal on Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm; kick-off is at 8pm.