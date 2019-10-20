Unai Emery: Arsenal can do something important this season

Unai Emery is convinced Arsenal are on an upwards trajectory

Unai Emery believes Arsenal can achieve something important this season, appearing to suggest at least a top-four finish.

The Gunners have only lost once in the Premier League this term and can regain third place with a win at Sheffield United on Monday evening, while they have also enjoyed success in the Carabao Cup and Europa League.

Arsenal lost out to Chelsea in the final of the Europa League last season and finished fifth in the league, but Emery is positive they can achieve even more after recent chats with head of football Raul Sanllehi and technical director Edu.

"I am speaking every day with Raul, Edu and with the players," Emery said ahead of the trip to Bramall Lane on Monday Night Football.

Sheff Utd vs Arsenal Live on

"Our work is more important than our words and really now I am very happy at the club. I am really happy with the players. The last two, three, four weeks, every player - and Mesut Ozil - is working very well.

"This is why we can be positive and we can think we are going to do something important this year. I was speaking with Raul and this is the same idea when he is speaking with me."

A feather in Emery's cap is his use of young English players with Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Rob Holding, Calum Chambers, Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka all handed opportunities since the Spaniard took over in the summer of 2018.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (L) is one of several youngsters given a chance by Emery

He believes they are a key part of the process which will see the Gunners return to the upper echelons of the table and challenging for the title again.

"We can play better each match. It's one process. Little by little we're using the young players to achieve the performance, giving them confidence and experience in the matches," Emery added.

"For example, Bukayo Saka is improving, helping us and taking a good performance. I know he needs to break more steps ahead in his improvement. Other players are the same.

1:48 Unai Emery insists he has not closed the door on Mesut Ozil and says he has a part to play in Arsenal's upcoming matches Unai Emery insists he has not closed the door on Mesut Ozil and says he has a part to play in Arsenal's upcoming matches

"This is the way he can give us the best performance and best way to do our way, playing maybe better sometimes. I think this is one process.

"For us it's very important to be competitive each match. We are being competitive at the moment. Being competitive we can then achieve a better way for how we can play.

"If we are competitive we can use different players in different moments, some with more skill, some with more capacity to do pressing and transition. We can use them if we, like a team, can feel strong in our mentality and being competitive and consistent each match."