Patrice Evra labels Arsenal 'weak' and 'babies' following Sheffield United defeat

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra criticised Arsenal’s "weak mentality", labelling them "babies" following their 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United.

The Gunners' stuttering away form in the Premier League continued as they missed the chance to go third in the table after Lys Mousset's first-half strike gave Sheffield United the three points at Bramall Lane on Monday Night Football.

Evra, who was a guest on MNF, revealed he used to refer to Arsenal as "babies" and believes nothing has changed at the club since Arsene Wenger's departure.

"Sheffield United deserved the win, but I'm not surprised about Arsenal," he told Monday Night Football.

"I used to call them 'my babies' 10 years ago, and they are still when I look at them and think they are 'my babies' and that's the truth - I'm not being disrespectful when I say that.

"They look pretty, but they don't look like a winning team. They like playing good football, but I was so happy to play against them, because I knew I was going to win.

"Even when Robin van Persie came, and on the first day I shook his hand, and I said, 'welcome to a man's club'. At the beginning he was upset, but after one month he said, 'you were completely right Patrice'.

"I just don't see any leadership. I don't see any character or any personality. They look weak mentally.

"They have big players in David Luiz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette but there has been something missing for a few years now.

"Matteo Guendouzi was playing in midfield, but before he was playing in the French second league and he was not even playing regularly - and he's the best player in this team.

"I respect Aubameyang and Lacazette, but if those two guys don't score, they're in trouble, and nothing changes. I'm like, 'where is Arsene?'. It is the same."

Carra: Nothing different under Emery

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher says he is bored of seeing the same things happening time and time again at Arsenal, claiming they look worse under Unai Emery than they did with Wenger in charge.

"Sheffield United were absolutely brilliant tonight but I actually feared for Arsenal before kick-off," he told MNF. "I thought it would be a tough one for them, considering how Sheffield United performed against Liverpool.

"How often I've done this show over the last five or six years and I'm saying the same thing. Nothing is different under Unai Emery. I've said it before, I don't see anything different from when Arsene Wenger was there at the end. In fact, it actually looks worse.

"I actually said Sheffield United played better football than Arsenal in the first half. You'd have never really said that under Wenger.

"I always think a manager in his first season is getting to know his players and the league and it's still early in his second season, but I think we are just getting to that stage now in the next months, six weeks, then we get towards Christmas where you start actually thinking is Emery the man to go into a third season.

"I think it's like that with the Arsenal supporters and the top people at the club.

"I'm not talking about getting rid of the manager on the back of this and it's not even where they are in the league because I expect them to be where they are in the league, but I'm waiting for something different. I just don't like seeing the same stuff.

"Even if they were negative and defensive, and it wasn't the same as Wenger, but they were aggressive and tough to beat and lacked a bit of class or something like that, I just hate seeing the same thing.

"When a manager is brought in, whether we like it or not, a lot of the time you are brought in because the manager before is not getting X, Y and Z right. That's the thing we are bringing you in for to fix that. Getting rolled over in big games, their away record, two clean sheets in 24 games and just eight wins in 24 on the road.

"What has changed? Nothing has changed."