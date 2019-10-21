Sheffield United 1-0 Arsenal: Lys Mousset strike increases Gunners' away misery

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sheffield United's win against Arsenal in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sheffield United's win against Arsenal in the Premier League

Arsenal's stuttering away form in the Premier League continued as Lys Mousset's first-half strike gave Sheffield United a win 1-0 on Monday Night Football.

Sheffield United were the better side at Bramall Lane and their victory was ultimately sealed when Mousset - making his first Premier League start for his new club - tapped home in the 30th minute.

Arsenal - who are unbeaten at home this season - have now lost two and drawn two of their last four away games in the league and the defeat brings their eight-game unbeaten run to an end, keeping them in fifth place in the table.

For Sheffield United, the result will go down as a famous win and they have jumped from 15th into ninth with 12 points from nine matches - level with Bournemouth, Burnley and Tottenham.

Arsenal are now winless in their last four Premier League away games

How the Blades picked up famous win

Sheffield United began the game well, but it was Arsenal who had the first real chance in the 21st minute. Nicolas Pepe began the superb passage of build-up play, that culminated in an inch-perfect cross from Sead Kolasinac that the Ivory Coast winger could not convert at point-blank range.

But the Blades made their good play count on the half-hour mark when they took the lead. It was a routine straight off the training ground too as Oliver Norwood's deep corner was headed back across goal by Jack O'Connell and tapped home by Mousset, who was finding the net at Bramall Lane for the first time.

Arsenal had a glorious chance to equalise just before half-time, but were thwarted by a stunning Dean Henderson save. Granit Xhaka thundered a shot his way from distance, but the goalkeeper arrowed towards the top corner to keep him out.

In the opening 20 minutes of the second half, United had a few chances to double their lead. George Baldock sliced a shot wide before John Fleck's effort from 25 yards skimmed the side of the net.

Team news Sheffield United made two changes up front. Oli McBurnie and Callum Robinson started on the bench and were replaced by Lys Mousset, making his first Premier League start, and David McGoldrick.

Arsenal made one change with Joe Willock replacing Dani Ceballos in the starting line-up.

Fleck was trying his luck again not long after as his effort from range went straight at Bernd Leno, but he was unable to hold the initial shot and had to pounce on the loose ball with David McGoldrick storming in to slot home.

Pepe could have been Arsenal's hero towards the end as he had two good chances in quick succession. The first in the 73rd minute was a free-kick which Henderson saved well before he shot just wide of the post a minute later.

But the Gunners were not able to find a way past a resolute home defence as the Blades picked up a famous victory.

Opta stats

Arsenal have played more Premier League games at Bramall Lane without victory than they have any other ground in the competition (4 - D2 L2).

Since the start of last season, Arsenal have been shown more cards for diving than any other Premier League team (7).

Sheffield United's Dean Henderson has kept 25 clean sheets in the league since the start of last season; more than any other goalkeeper in England's top four tiers.

