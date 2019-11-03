Arsenal deny Jose Mourinho meeting as pressure increases on Unai Emery

Jose Mourinho has been linked with Arsenal as pressure mounts on current boss Unai Emery

Arsenal have denied any meetings have taken place between head of football Raul Sanllehi and Jose Mourinho as pressure continues to mount on head coach Unai Emery.

A section of supporters have turned on the Spaniard following a run of two wins from their last nine Premier League games.

Emery came in for criticism after his side allowed a lead to slip for the third time in a week as they drew 1-1 with Wolves on Saturday.

Raul Jimenez's header earned Wolves a point at the Emirates Stadium after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 50th Arsenal goal had put Emery's side in charge.

And with continued scrutiny of Emery's results and tactics, speculation over who could replace him if Arsenal wield the axe has led to former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Mourinho being linked to the post.

4:45 Phil Thompson says there was booing at full time from Arsenal fans who expect to beat teams like Wolves at home Phil Thompson says there was booing at full time from Arsenal fans who expect to beat teams like Wolves at home

The Portuguese was in attendance for Arsenal's 3-2 Europa League win over Vitoria last week and reports claim he is keen for another managerial job in England.

There was also fresh speculation on Sunday morning Sanllehi had met Mourinho for dinner, fuelling the fire over a potential move for the 56-year-old.

However, Sky Sports News understand such a meeting did not take place and the pair have not had a conversation for years.

3:55 Unai Emery’s Arsenal career has become untenable because of a lack of connection with the fans, Daily Mirror chief football writer John Cross tells the Sunday Supplement Unai Emery’s Arsenal career has become untenable because of a lack of connection with the fans, Daily Mirror chief football writer John Cross tells the Sunday Supplement

Unai Emery has reached a point where his position at Arsenal is untenable, the Daily Mirror's John Cross told Sunday Supplement.

Emery's Arsenal are on a run of 11 points from their last nine games, have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and failed to win either of back-to-back home games with Crystal Palace and Wolves, on top of an increasingly divisive atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium where captain Granit Xhaka was booed off last weekend.

Newspaper reports have suggested the Spanish manager's job is under threat with Jose Mourinho touted as a potential replacement, and Cross told the Sunday Supplement his relationship with the club's fans had never developed enough for him to ride out their current poor run of form.

"I think we've reached a point where Unai Emery is done," he said. "I don't think they'll sack him until maybe Christmas or top four is out of sight, though."