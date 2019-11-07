Kieran Tierney backs Unai Emery and says Arsenal players must fix poor form

Unai Emery is under pressure after failing to win any of his last four matches in charge of Arsenal

Kieran Tierney insists it is up to the Arsenal players to address a poor run of form and has backed Unai Emery to lead them out of the slump.

The Gunners are without a win in four matches in all competitions and have won just two of their last nine Premier League games.

A 1-1 draw in the Europa League against Vitoria in Portugal on Wednesday heaped more pressure on Emery, but Tierney is adamant that the players still believe in their head coach.

Tierney made just his seventh appearance of the season against Vitoria on Wednesday

Asked if Emery was the right man to turn things around, Tierney said: "Yes, of course. It is up to us as players to correct it on the pitch. For me, he (Emery) has been brilliant since I've come in.

"I have learned a lot. I am learning a lot every day, playing with great players. Everybody in the changing room has got belief in each other and the manager."

Tierney, who has made just two Premier League appearances since joining from Celtic in the summer, also credited Emery and his team-mates with helping to develop his game having recovered from a groin injury.

Tierney says Emery is helping develop his technique on the training pitch

"The players around me are making me a better player as well. I am just learning and I am enjoying every week," he said.

"He likes to keep the ball, pass the ball with a possession type game and for me I am just learning and working on my technique with him.

"I am working on passing and crossing - everything in general. I am working with the coaches as well, so just all round I am learning."

'Missing Scotland the right call'

Tierney has not featured for Scotland since October 2018

Tierney has been omitted from the last two Scotland squads at the request of Arsenal, as the club manage his return to full fitness.

The 22-year-old will miss the upcoming European Qualifiers against Cyprus and Kazakhstan but insists the national team understands the decision.

"Of course you want to play for your national team, but you need to do what is best for your career long-term," Tierney said.

"Tonight this my second game in five days so near the end I was tiring.

"It is probably the right decision as now I am going into the international break knowing I am getting a rest and recovery, because since my operation the load has went up, up and up.

"To get a rest would be beneficial and hopefully for the next camp I'm ready."