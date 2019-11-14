Alexandre Lacazette says Arsenal must stop slacking

Alexandre Lacazette has scored twice across nine appearances this term

Alexandre Lacazette has called for Arsenal to stop slacking after they fell eight points behind the Premier League top four amid poor form.

The Gunners were beaten 2-0 by top-four rivals Leicester on Saturday following back-to-back home draws to Wolves and Crystal Palace, and before they lost 1-0 to promoted side Sheffield United, falling to sixth.

It has not been much better for Arsenal in other competitions too, crashing out of the Carabao Cup with defeat to Liverpool and being held by Vitoria in the Europa League last week, although they are still top of Group F.

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win against Arsenal FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win against Arsenal

"Obviously we're not at the top of our game at the moment," Lacazette, who has scored twice across nine appearances this term, told the club's website.

"But we remain leaders in the Europa League, we're still in the running in the championship. I think now we just need to work on keeping things calm and moving forward with that.

"We're working together every day on a constant basis to pick up the slack."

0:47 Arsenal Fan TV's Robbie Loyle says Unai Emery is well-liked by supporters but the current strategy is not working Arsenal Fan TV's Robbie Loyle says Unai Emery is well-liked by supporters but the current strategy is not working

Arsenal's poor record has put pressure on head coach Uani Emery, who received the public backing of the Arsenal hierarchy earlier this week, but was warned that results must improve.

Lacazette insists that the Spaniard still has the full support of the squad.

"The group definitely supports the coach and I'm sure the club does as well," he added.

"We're a very tight group and we're doing everything we can to improve."

0:51 Arsenal fans react to the Premier League defeat against Leicester Arsenal fans react to the Premier League defeat against Leicester

Former Arsenal striker Charlie Nicholas gives his verdict to Sky Sports...

The defending is one thing that has certainly got worse and the money they spent in the summer has not improved them at all. Nicolas Pepe is struggling to get in a team which paid £72m - a club record - to sign him.

Dani Ceballos started the season well. He is a talented player, but does his talent fits into this system?

The guys in front are expected to be better but the attacking side of things has lost its way. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette don't know what they are trying to do or what the style is.

They want to get on the ball and make things happen, but they do not have any runners since Aaron Ramsey left the club to join Juventus.

3:55 Emery's Arsenal career has become untenable because of a lack of connection with the fans, says Daily Mirror chief football writer John Cross Emery's Arsenal career has become untenable because of a lack of connection with the fans, says Daily Mirror chief football writer John Cross

Arsenal have lost their identity and the finger can be pointed at Emery for that.

What is Arsenal's style? It's a complete disaster of a style and formation. He does not know his best starting line-up or his best formation. This is why he's under the pressure he is under, but I don't think he will get sacked.

He is asking for time, but will he get the 18 months that takes him to the end of next season? There are plenty of Arsenal fans wanting Emery to go now, but reports suggest the club's hierarchy are going to stick with the Spaniard for the time being.

However, if things don't turn around quickly, it may go down the line of Emery losing his job.