Arsenal vs Eintracht Frankfurt: German fans guided away from Emirates with no away supporters allowed inside

A large group of Eintracht Frankfurt fans was strictly controlled by police outside Arsenal's Emirates Stadium ahead of a Europa League clash they were banned from attending.

The Bundesliga side were denied any tickets for the Group F game after being banned from sending away fans by UEFA following trouble at a game against Vitoria Guimaraes earlier this season.

Arsenal did not offer any general-sale tickets for the game, over fears they would be snapped up by Frankfurt supporters, and they also suspended their membership scheme for similar reasons.

The club also instituted additional security for the game with any German fans trying to access the stadium being warned they would be ejected.

But that did not stop hundreds of Frankfurt supporters making the trip to England and travelling on to Islington, where a strong police presence was on hand to greet them.

Those fans were kept as far away from the ground as possible and were penned in by officers as the Frankfurt team coach arrived to a colourful reception of pyrotechnics.

They were also told not to watch the game in Islington over fears of violence as Arsenal attempted to avoid the issues they suffered against Cologne last season - visiting fans, many without tickets, stormed the turnstiles on that occasion forcing the game to be delayed by more than an hour.

Rivals Tottenham suffered issues earlier this season when 200 Red Star Belgrade fans accessed the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a Champions League game despite being barred from buying tickets.