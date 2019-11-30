Freddie Ljungberg: Per Mertesacker to support interim Arsenal head coach

Per Mertesacker retired at the end of the 2017-18 season

Former Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker will work alongside interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg on a short-term basis.

The Arsenal academy manager will support Ljungberg, who was asked to take responsibility of the first team following the sacking of Unai Emery on Friday.

Mertesacker will join Ljungberg in the dugout at Carrow Road for the Premier League trip to face Norwich on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

📰 @ArsenalAcademy manager Per Mertesacker will be supporting interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg in the short-term.



Per will be in the dugout at Carrow Road tomorrow.#NORARS pic.twitter.com/rvWJRd2pDG — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 30, 2019

The German World Cup winner made 221 appearances for Arsenal between 2011-18, before he retired at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Arsenal host Brighton at the Emirates on Thursday, before they travel to face West Ham at the London Stadium next Monday, live on Sky Sports.

Ljungberg, former Arsenal midfielder and member of 'The Invincibles', is understood to be a contender to replace Emery as permanent Gunners boss, but the Swede has no immediate designs on targeting the job.

"For me it's about the team and the club," Ljungberg told Sky Sports News.

"I'm trying to concentrate on the game tomorrow. We'll try to win that as hard as we can and if there are a few other games, we'll see.

"But that's what I look at, the other stuff is totally irrelevant."

5:16 Freddie Ljungberg speaks exclusively to Sky Sports' Geoff Shreeves after stepping into the Arsenal hotseat Freddie Ljungberg speaks exclusively to Sky Sports' Geoff Shreeves after stepping into the Arsenal hotseat

Ljungberg has revealed no timescale has been set for his spell as Emery's temporary replacement.

"No, no indication of how long or how short. They just said concentrate on your next game do as well as you can," he said.

When asked if he wants to become a manager, Ljungberg replied: "We'll see in the future.

"At the moment I'm learning the trade. This is a big responsibility and the moment I'm just taking it game by game."