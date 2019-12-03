Freddie Ljungberg laughs off criticism from Paul Scholes for failing to wear suit

0:50 Arsenal interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg jokes he left his suit at the dry cleaners for his first game in charge at Norwich Arsenal interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg jokes he left his suit at the dry cleaners for his first game in charge at Norwich

Freddie Ljungberg laughed off criticism he received from Paul Scholes for failing to wear a suit during his first match in charge of Arsenal, joking it was still "at the dry cleaners".

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes said earlier this week he thought Ljungberg should have worn a "shirt and tie to show some discipline" for his opening match as interim head coach at Norwich on Sunday.

Scholes said: "You would think he'd be out in a suit to show a bit of proudness that he took the job", before suggesting the Swede is not "the right man".

However, speaking ahead of Arsenal's clash with Brighton, Ljungberg was asked about his choice of outfit and laughed off Scholes' comments.

Paul Scholes criticised Ljungberg for failing to wear a suit during Sunday's game at Norwich

"That's extremely important," Ljungberg said sarcastically. "It happened so quickly that the suit was at the dry cleaners and I couldn't get it ready!

"I've seen in the Premier League coaches with a tracksuit, I've seen coaches with a suit and I've seen coaches with a sweater so I'll decide on matchday which one I will use.

"I haven't been fitted for a club suit but I can't really see that that's a discussion. I will make sure you will know what I wear."

Ljungberg wants good atmosphere at Emirates

Both Unai Emery and the Arsenal players were jeered off the Emirates pitch in games towards the end of the Spaniard's reign.

Ljungberg wants the atmosphere at the Emirates to improve, but knows the only way this can be done is by good performances.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Norwich's draw against Arsenal in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Norwich's draw against Arsenal in the Premier League

He said: "I think the only way to change the atmosphere in the stadium is the way you play.

"I think the fans were amazing against Norwich, I felt they got more and more energy the more we played in the first half.

"It felt like we were on top of Norwich and I think Arsenal fans get energy from that. They were great, even when we went 1-0 down and 2-1 down, they were louder and that helped us.

"When it comes to the Emirates, the fans want us to win football games and they want us to play good football.

"The only way to try and get a good atmosphere is to try and achieve that. If that's me or if that's someone else as a coach, I don't think that really matters."

0:30 Arsene Wenger says he would be happy to help Freddie Ljungberg if he needs him during his time as Arsenal interim head coach Arsene Wenger says he would be happy to help Freddie Ljungberg if he needs him during his time as Arsenal interim head coach

The Premier League action keeps coming - make sure you don't miss a thing by signing up for goal alerts with the Sky Sports Score Centre app.

Download the Score Centre app for iOS devices or Android , select 'Notifications' from the 'More' section in the app main menu, then toggle on for 'Goals' to get alerts straight to your phone.

This season, you also can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber. You'll find highlights from every Premier League game - from 5.15pm on a Saturday or shortly after full-time on other days - in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

You can follow dedicated live blogs of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website and app and track goals as they go in with our vidiprinter page.