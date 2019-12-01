Norwich 2-2 Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rescues a point in Freddie Ljungberg's first game in charge

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Norwich's draw against Arsenal in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Norwich's draw against Arsenal in the Premier League

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came to Arsenal's rescue twice as the Gunners secured a 2-2 draw at Norwich in Freddie Ljungberg's first game as the club's interim head coach.

Teemu Pukki (21) opened the scoring for the hosts before Aubameyang (29) scored from the penalty spot at the second time of asking following a handball by Christoph Zimmermann in the penalty area.

Tim Krul repelled the Arsenal captain's initial spot-kick for what would have been his third penalty save of the season, but VAR handed the Gunners a second opportunity after spotting encroachment by Norwich players, and Aubameyang made no mistake.

Norwich did regain the lead through Todd Cantwell in stoppage time at the end of the first half, but Aubameyang once again drew Arsenal level in the 57th minute as the Gunners sensed a first win in seven matches in all competitions.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (L) vies with Norwich's Tom Trybull

However, it was Norwich who finished the stronger of the two sides and Bernd Leno came to Arsenal's rescue on numerous occasions to give his side a share of the spoils.

The point sees Arsenal, who are seven points adrift of the top four, move up to eighth, while Norwich stay 19th, three points clear of bottom-side Watford.

Player ratings Norwich: Krul (7), Aarons (8), Byram (7), Godfrey (8), Zimmermann (6), Hernandez (8), Cantwell (8), Trybull (7), Pukki (7), McLean (7), Amadou (6).



Subs: Buendia (n/a).



Arsenal: Leno (9), Chambers (5), Mustafi (5), Luiz (6), Kolasinac (6), Xhaka (7), Guendouzi (6), Willock (6), Ozil (5), Lacazette (6), Aubameyang (8).



Subs: Torreira (6), Saka (n/a), Martinelli (n/a).



Man of the match: Bernd Leno.

How Ljungberg's Arsenal held on for a point

Arsenal interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg

Arsenal started brightly, attacking with much more intent than they had done in the past few weeks, but all their good initial work was undone in the 21st minute.

It was a far from ideal start for Ljungberg, as Pukki's shot from the edge of the penalty area took a big deflection off Shkodran Mustafi to beat Leno.

Teemu Pukki celebrates after opening the scoring

However, Arsenal were quickly given the chance to level the scoreline from the penalty spot when Zimmermann was penalised for handball.

Krul brilliantly saved Aubameyang's initial spot-kick, but the Arsenal captain made no mistake at the second time of asking, sending Krul the wrong way after VAR intervened to order a retake for encroachment.

It was a decision that angered the Norwich fans but their jeers soon turned to cheers as the Canaries retook the lead in first-half stoppage time.

Onel Hernandez, who caused Arsenal problems all afternoon, had time on the left wing to pick his pass and he squared for Cantwell, who beat Leno with a composed finish to give his side the advantage at the break.

Having cancelled out Norwich's opener, Aubameyang was Arsenal's hero once again in the 57th minute.

Arsenal captain Aubameyang has now scored 27 goals on Sundays

From a corner, Mustafi's initial shot was blocked but the ball found its way to the Gabon international and he finished emphatically from just outside the six-yard box.

It then became the Leno show as the German pulled off a number of brilliant saves to keep Norwich at bay. First, he made a fantastic diving save to deny Kenny McLean before keeping Pukki's low drive out with his feet.

Norwich continued to ask questions of Arsenal and Max Aarons had two late efforts saved by Leno as Ljungberg ended his first match in charge watching his side hold on for a point.

Team news Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg made five changes to the team who lost 2-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday in Unai Emery's final match in charge. Bernd Leno, Sead Kolasinac, Matteo Guendouzi, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette earned recalls at Carrow Road with Emiliano Martinez, Sokratis, Kieran Tierney, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the bench.



Norwich made just one change to the team that secured a 2-0 victory at Everton as with Alex Tettey unavailable due to personal reasons, Ibrahim Amadou came into the fray.

What the managers said…

Norwich boss Daniel Farke: "It was a great performance - we delivered what we wanted to do. I'm disappointed to some extent - we should have got three points. Some of that was due to a world class Bernd Leno. Four points from two games is quite good.

Arsenal interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg: "We started the game really well, that's how I want to play football. But we need to work on the transitions, we dominated and they break us too easily.

"In the beginning I saw a lot of things we worked on in training, but we need to score goals and take the lead. I want this club to do well, it is only winning that counts. I wanted to win the game so I am disappointed, but I have also seen some positive things."

Opta stats - Arsenal's winless run continues

Arsenal are now winless in six Premier League games (D4 L2), their worst run since August 2011 (also a run of six).

Since his Premier League debut in February 2018, Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 27 goals in games played on Sundays - more than any other player has scored on a day of the week in that time. Aubameyang has now scored 10 goals in 11 Premier League appearances against newly-promoted opposition.

The Gunners have won none of their last 40 away Premier League matches when losing at half-time (D10 L30) since a 5-3 win at Chelsea in October 2011.

What's next?

Arsenal now host Brighton on Thursday at 8.15pm, before going to West Ham next Monday at 8pm, live on Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, Norwich travel to Southampton on Wednesday at 7.30pm, before hosting Sheffield United at 2pm on Sunday.