Liverpool to host Everton in FA Cup third round
Arsenal drawn at home to Leeds; holders Manchester City meet Port Vale; Manchester United away to Wolves again
By Joe Shread
Last Updated: 02/12/19 8:30pm
Liverpool will host Merseyside rivals Everton in the FA Cup third round next month, while non-league AFC Fylde will travel to face Sheffield United.
The Anfield fixture will see the Toffees travel across Stanley Park in search of their first win at the stadium for 21 years - assuming they do not win their Premier League fixture there on Wednesday night.
The third round will also see Arsenal host Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds, while last year's winners Manchester City will play League Two side Port Vale.
City's rivals Manchester United face a tougher draw - they must visit Wolves, who knocked them out in the quarter-finals last season.
Chelsea will host Nottingham Forest in the third round for the second successive season, while Jose Mourinho will take his new Tottenham side to Middlesbrough.
There could be two clashes between Premier League and non-league sides. AFC Fylde have been drawn away to Sheffield United, while Boston United will host Newcastle if they win their replay against Rochdale.
All third-round fixtures will take place on the weekend of January 4/5.
FA Cup third-round draw - in full
Leicester vs Wigan
QPR vs Swansea
Fulham vs Aston Villa
Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest
Wolves vs Manchester United
Charlton vs West Brom
Rochdale or Boston vs Newcastle
Cardiff vs Forest Green or Carlisle
Oxford vs Exeter or Hartlepool
Sheffield United vs AFC Fylde
Southampton vs Huddersfield
Liverpool vs Everton
Bristol City vs Shrewsbury
Bournemouth vs Luton
Brighton vs Sheffield Wednesday
Bristol Rovers or Plymouth vs Coventry or Ipswich
Eastleigh or Crewe vs Barnsley
Manchester City vs Port Vale
Middlesbrough vs Tottenham
Reading vs Blackpool
Watford vs Tranmere
Preston vs Norwich
MIllwall vs Newport
Crystal Palace vs Derby
Solihull Moors or Rotherham vs Hull
Brentford vs Stoke
Fleetwood vs Portsmouth
Arsenal vs Leeds
Gillingham vs West Ham
Burton vs Northampton
Burnley vs Peterborough
Birmingham vs Blackburn