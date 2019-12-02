Liverpool to host Everton in FA Cup third round

The FA Cup third-round fixtures will take place on the first weekend of January

Liverpool will host Merseyside rivals Everton in the FA Cup third round next month, while non-league AFC Fylde will travel to face Sheffield United.

The Anfield fixture will see the Toffees travel across Stanley Park in search of their first win at the stadium for 21 years - assuming they do not win their Premier League fixture there on Wednesday night.

The third round will also see Arsenal host Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds, while last year's winners Manchester City will play League Two side Port Vale.

City's rivals Manchester United face a tougher draw - they must visit Wolves, who knocked them out in the quarter-finals last season.

Chelsea will host Nottingham Forest in the third round for the second successive season, while Jose Mourinho will take his new Tottenham side to Middlesbrough.

There could be two clashes between Premier League and non-league sides. AFC Fylde have been drawn away to Sheffield United, while Boston United will host Newcastle if they win their replay against Rochdale.

All third-round fixtures will take place on the weekend of January 4/5.

FA Cup third-round draw - in full

Leicester vs Wigan

QPR vs Swansea

Fulham vs Aston Villa

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

Wolves vs Manchester United

Charlton vs West Brom

Rochdale or Boston vs Newcastle

Cardiff vs Forest Green or Carlisle

Oxford vs Exeter or Hartlepool

Sheffield United vs AFC Fylde

Southampton vs Huddersfield

Liverpool vs Everton

Bristol City vs Shrewsbury

Bournemouth vs Luton

Brighton vs Sheffield Wednesday

Bristol Rovers or Plymouth vs Coventry or Ipswich

Eastleigh or Crewe vs Barnsley

Manchester City vs Port Vale

Middlesbrough vs Tottenham

Reading vs Blackpool

Watford vs Tranmere

Preston vs Norwich

MIllwall vs Newport

Crystal Palace vs Derby

Solihull Moors or Rotherham vs Hull

Brentford vs Stoke

Fleetwood vs Portsmouth

Arsenal vs Leeds

Gillingham vs West Ham

Burton vs Northampton

Burnley vs Peterborough

Birmingham vs Blackburn